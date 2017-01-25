Milan's season slipping away with yet another defeat, losing to Sampdoria

How can Milan turn things around? Vincenzo Montella faces a huge job after Sunday's defeat.

AC Milan slipped to their fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions on Sunday, as Sampdoria secured a 1-0 win at the San Siro. A second-half penalty from Luis Muriel was the difference between the two sides, as Vincenzo Montella has a major job on his hands to prevent the Rossoneri's season from collapsing.

Positives

Milan had some good spells and pressed for a breakthrough throughout. Generally speaking they kept dangerous counter-attacks to a minimum, with players filling in admirably amid the injury crisis.

Negatives

It seems as though without Giacomo Bonaventura, this team lacks creativity and sufficient drive from midfield to make the difference. With little to no spark provided by the midfield trio and no decisive quality from the flanks, it was a performance devoid of creativity.

Manager rating out of 10

5 -- While Montella was heavily restricted with his choices in defence due to injuries, his decision to drop Manuel Locatelli for Jose Sosa was a poor one. Further, he waited too long to make his changes as it wasn't until Sampdoria scored that substitutions were made.

AC Milan AC Milan Sampdoria Sampdoria 0 1 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Gianluigi Donnarumma, 6 -- Wasn't able to produce his usual heroics to deny Luis Muriel from the spot but did produce some important saves. Still tends to cause panic with the ball at his feet at times, but nonetheless a decent performance on a quiet afternoon.

DF Juraj Kucka, 6 -- Taking into context that he was played out of position, the Slovakian international carried out his defensive duties well and burst forward when possible. Didn't take any risks as such, but can't be blamed for that.

DF Cristian Zapata, 5 -- Having made a decent start to the game, it all went wrong for him in another clumsy performance. Lost the ball in the build-up to the goal and was overall very shaky in possession.

DF Gabriel Paletta, 6 -- Paletta is fortunate not to be marked down for the sloppy foul on Fabio Quagliarella, which led to the penalty being awarded. That aside, he was a solid presence in defence and made countless key interceptions.

DF Alessio Romagnoli, 6 -- Similarly to Kucka, he was played out of position at left-back and struggled at times to get to grips with the role. Didn't really offer much going forward as that isn't part of his game, but stuck to his task well and did a pretty good job in the circumstances.

MF Mario Pasalic, 5 -- Started the game well and looked dangerous at times with efforts on goal. However, that's not enough in the role that Montella is asking of him. It's positive that he puts a shift in and does his best, but he needs to make the difference or Milan need to look elsewhere.

MF Jose Sosa, 5 -- It was a tidy performance from the Argentine as he replaced Manuel Locatelli in the starting line-up, but he will be back on the sidelines next week after receiving his marching orders. While it was a decent display, it wasn't enough to suggest that it was the right decision to replace Locatelli.

MF Andrea Bertolacci, 5 -- Similarly to Pasalic, he had chances to score and forced Emiliano Viviano into saves. However, Milan need more creativity from him as there was a painful lack of it on Sunday.

FW Suso, 6 -- As always, the Spaniard was Milan's biggest threat for most of the game as he caused problems on the right flank. Also looked effective through the middle late on as he created a great chance for Gianluca Lapadula but again, overall his final ball wasn't effective enough and needs to be less predictable.

FW Carlos Bacca, 5 -- There were two instances where the ball came into the box in dangerous areas and Bacca was nowhere near either. He can moan about a lack of service, and while he has a point to an extent, he was rarely in the right position, didn't make the right runs and never offered anything in build-up play to suggest that he was going to be a threat to Sampdoria.

FW Gerard Deulofeu, 6 -- Huge room for improvement, as he slowed down play too often while playing some questionable passes backwards as he perhaps lacked the confidence to try more. Nevertheless, he worked hard off the ball and was a threat with his direct running and ability to get past a man as he looked like Milan's best chance of a breakthrough.

Substitutes

DF Ignazio Abate, NR -- Added width and energy down the right but not enough to help find a breakthrough.

FW Gianluca Lapadula, NR -- Spurned a glorious chance to equalise when he should have found the back of the net. If he was sharper and played more often, perhaps he would have buried it.

FW Lucas Ocampos, NR -- Not a lot of time to impress on his debut but showed flashes of what he can provide this team.

Sumeet Paul covers AC Milan for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @SP_Calcio.