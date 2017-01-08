Milan climb out of 2-0 deficit to earn away draw at tricky Torino

Milan were impressive in erasing a first-half deficit but should be aware that it won't always go this well.

AC Milan fought back from two goals down to claim a share of the spoils in a thrilling game at Torino on Monday night. Andrea Belotti and Marco Benassi put the hosts in charge in the first half, but two goals in five minutes after the interval, from Andrea Bertolacci and Carlos Bacca, ensured that the Rossoneri returned home with a point.

Positives

Milan showed great resolve and character in the second half to launch a fightback and secure a point. Although they put themselves in a difficult position, they continued to show belief that they would not be beaten and played some positive football.

Negatives

Both Torino goals were poor goals to concede as Milan were sloppy at the back despite enjoying long periods of possession. They can ill afford to make slow starts and react to trouble as it won't always end with a good result.

Manager rating out of 10

8 -- Vincenzo Montella's half-time speech must have been exactly what the players needed. There were always goals in it for Milan, but Montella must have instructed them to stay calm and play their game to launch a comeback.

Torino Torino AC Milan AC Milan 2 2 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Gianluigi Donnarumma, 7 -- There isn't much more he could have done for either goal as he produced some top saves throughout the game. None was as important as the penalty save, though, as he kept his side in the encounter and sparked the turnaround.

DF Ignazio Abate, 5 -- From a positive perspective, he produced a committed performance and never stopped running while providing an assist for Bertolacci. However, Abate was caught out by the pace and movement of the Torino forwards and gave away a penalty.

DF Gabriel Paletta, 6 -- Won Milan's penalty, which resulted in the equaliser, and was the only player in the back line to come away with a fair amount of praise. Won his duels with Belotti but will be disappointed about the nature of the goals conceded.

DF Alessio Romagnoli, 4 -- A night to forget for the 22-year-old. Caught out by Iago Falque in the buildup to the first goal, and guilty of some really poor distribution throughout; his game ended early with a red card.

DF Davide Calabria, 5 -- It's tough to be too harsh on the youngster since this was his first start in months after injury and he was asked to play out of position on the left. Wasn't a great performance, but given the circumstances, he did a good job.

MF Mario Pasalic, 5 -- Too many errant passes and mistakes in general. In turn, that led to problems as Milan were unable to gain a foothold in the game in the first half. Torino threatened every time they counterattacked.

MF Manuel Locatelli, 6 -- Fared a bit better than Pasalic and also offered defensive coverage. Locatelli is really smart at pushing possession quickly up the field to find his teammates in pockets of space. His importance may be more obvious when he misses Saturday's clash with Napoli due to suspension.

MF Andrea Bertolacci, 6 -- Showed glimpses of what he can offer and scored the all-important early goal in the second half to get the ball rolling. Will need to improve moving forward, but he is starting to gain Montella's trust with some committed displays.

FW Suso, 6 -- The quality wasn't always there, particularly late on when he squandered a chance to win it, but again, the Spaniard was Milan's most dangerous outlet. His delivery and technical skill on the ball coupled with his desire to keep plugging away make him a standout performer.

FW Carlos Bacca, 6 -- Kept his composure and slotted home his penalty, which was crucial for Milan to secure a point. Left isolated at times, which he's probably used to by now, but he had the right approach and continued to work hard for his teammates.

FW Giacomo Bonaventura, 6 -- Always probing and looking to be a threat for Milan, but just didn't quite have that decisive touch on Monday night. Remains one of the Rossoneri's most important players, but will hopefully be more influential moving forward.

Substitutes

MF Juraj Kucka, NR -- Brought on to add solidity and energy to the midfield and did his job to help Milan claim a point.

FW M'Baye Niang, NR -- The out-of-form forward is fortunate that he came on too late to be graded. Showed no desire to track back, was outpaced by teammates who had played the entire game on the counterattack, and couldn't have looked more disinterested. Question marks have to be raised over his desire to be a part of this team.

DF Leonel Vangioni, NR -- The Serie A debut for the left-back as he filled in for Calabria late on and looked comfortable. It remains to be seen if he gets another chance to impress any time soon.

Sumeet Paul covers AC Milan for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @SP_Calcio.