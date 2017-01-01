Juraj Kucka and Suso pull the strings in AC Milan's comeback win

Juraj Kucka's return to the starting lineup was a positive sign for AC Milan.

AC Milan advanced to the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia after a 2-1 win over Torino at the San Siro on Thursday night. Goals from Juraj Kucka and Giacomo Bonaventura turned things around after Andrea Belotti had given the visitors the lead, with the Rossoneri now securing a date with Juventus later this month as they continue their quest to win the competition.

Positives

After a poor first half, Milan produced a good reaction after the interval and were able to turn things around against a tough opponent. Winning and becoming a difficult team to beat are key characteristics that this side need to continue to build.

Negatives

The Rossoneri could have been made to pay for a slow start, while the build-up to Belotti's goal was disappointing as it was far too easy for the visitors to prise Milan open and break the deadlock.

Manager rating out of 10

7 -- From a critical point of view, it could be argued that Vincenzo Montella waited too long with his substitutions, which is becoming a habit. Nevertheless, he managed the game well and got a reaction from his players after going behind and so it was a positive night overall for the Italian tactician.

Player Ratings (1-10; 10=best. Players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating):

GK Gianluigi Donnarumma, 7 -- Couldn't do much more to deny Belotti for the opening goal, but remained alert throughout and later thwarted the Torino striker to protect his side's slender lead and secure the win.

DF Ignazio Abate, 6 -- Improved as the game went on after having to deal with Adem Ljajic's threat early on. Given his consistency and leadership, it's important to have him back from injury and offering his energy and commitment down the right flank.

DF Gabriel Paletta, 7 -- A solid performance from the veteran as he was forced to deal with Belotti's threat. Used his experience and leadership to marshal the backline with an unfamiliar defensive partner next to him.

DF Gustavo Gomez, 6 -- Made up for getting caught out in the build-up to the Torino goal with a crucial stop to deny Maxi Lopez. Still has some way to go to prove to Montella that he's ready to displace his preferred defensive pairing though.

DF Mattia De Sciglio, 6 -- The versatile full-back produced a solid display from a defensive perspective while also pushing forward whenever possible. Could have done better and showed more strength in the build-up to the opening goal.

MF Juraj Kucka, 7 -- Provided his usual energy and grit in midfield, as Montella would undoubtedly have been delighted to welcome him back after his recent absence. At fault for Torino's goal for not tracking back, but scored the equaliser and overall was crucial in helping Milan seal the victory.

Vincenzo Montella's charges are becoming a tough unit to beat.

MF Jose Sosa, 6 -- Given a chance to impress after a frustrating start to life in Milan, and did a decent job in midfield. Improved as the game went on, and given his troubles with establishing himself in the team through the opening half of the season, he can be fairly happy with his performance, as it's something to build on.

MF Andrea Bertolacci, 6 -- As with many of his teammates, the Italian midfielder stepped up in the second half and improved. It's debatable as to whether or not he's forcing his way into the starting line-up on a regular basis but he'll be happy that he's staying fit and playing.

FW Suso, 7 -- Relatively quiet in the first half, but grew into the encounter after the break and was involved in both goals. From his weaving runs to his dangerous deliveries, the Spaniard is capable of being a decisive figure for the Rossoneri.

FW Gianluca Lapadula, 6 -- Unfortunately, he was left too isolated up front in the opening 45 minutes but became more involved thereafter. Didn't have his shooting boots on though as he had a great chance to score but was a hardworking presence as always.

FW Giacomo Bonaventura, 7 -- Provided an assist for Kucka to level matters, and then got on the score sheet himself to win the game for Milan. Prior to that, he wasn't providing enough support for Lapadula, but yet again he stepped up and made the difference for his team as he has done on so many occasions.

Substitutes

DF Davide Calabria, N/A -- Replaced Abate for the last 10 minutes or so and it was certainly a pleasing sight to see the youngster return from injury and get some minutes under his belt.

MF Mario Pasalic, N/A -- Introduced late on to add some energy and defensive coverage in midfield, and did his job to help Milan see out the win.

MF Manuel Locatelli, N/A -- The youngster was given a well-earned rest on Thursday night, but he made it onto the pitch for the final few minutes and carried out his role well enough to defend Milan's lead.