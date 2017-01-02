AC Milan's 2017 hopes include completion of a successful takeover

The ESPN FC crew discuss the tense situation regarding AC Milan's potential takeover.

AC Milan ended 2016 in positive fashion as their penalty shootout triumph over Juventus for the Italian Super Cup saw them end a barren run without silverware, and further build confidence at the club that they are moving in the right direction.

La Gazzetta dello Sport led their coverage with the claim that while it was the 29th major trophy of the Silvio Berlusconi era, it was the first for a new generation given the presence of so many young stars in the squad.

In turn, it will hopefully set the tone for 2017 as the Rossoneri look to build on their success through the first half of the campaign and go from strength to strength under Vincenzo Montella, who continues to implement a new mentality, style and culture. For them to do that, it will require three significant aspects to fall into place, while naturally there will be countless other areas in which they will need to focus on to make the next 12 months a success.

Completion of a successful takeover

The proposed sale of the club to Sino-Europe Sports was put back until March 3 last month, while there are still several question marks surrounding the deal.

In order to make further progress both on and off the pitch, Milan need the takeover to happen. However, Berlusconi needs to be entirely satisfied about the identity of the investors and their reliability in taking the club forward.

The consortium have made their intentions clear as they have now transferred €200 million in total as part of the agreement to delay completion, but the saga has been dragged on long enough and it has to be done in March.

Montella will have his hands tied to a large extent in the January transfer window. Provided that he can maintain his side's start to the season, he must be rewarded with transfer funds in the summer to strengthen this squad and stamp his mark on it with his own players.

Qualification to seal a return to the Champions League

Following the conclusion of the winter break, Milan will start the New Year in fifth place in Serie A, just two points adrift of the top three with a game in hand as they look to secure qualification for the Champions League.

There are still doubts as to whether or not the Rossoneri have the depth and quality to compete with Roma and Napoli across an entire season to displace one of those clubs and seal qualification, with Juventus seemingly set to move clear in top spot.

Nevertheless, Milan have shown enough in the past few months to suggest that they will be involved in the race, and it would be a major success for Montella to take them back to Europe's top table after just one season in charge.

From a financial standpoint to the prestige factor of restoring the club to where they belong, it would be a major achievement to secure a return and bring back those magical European nights to the San Siro.



Continued progress and new contracts for key young stars

Milan ace Mattia De Sciglio recently told the media that the club is "set for the next 15 years, maybe even longer," given the average age of the current squad.

The Italian international makes a valid point as there is an exciting group of young talent at Montella's disposal, with many of those individuals in question proving their quality so far this season.

However, the Rossoneri can ill-afford to be complacent about it and rely on sentiment to get them back to where they want to be.

The likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessio Romagnoli, Davide Calabria, Manuel Locatelli and Suso need to continue to prove their worth and improve their respective games to become even better and not rest on their laurels.

Milan are certainly blessed with a new generation of great talent, but that isn't enough to achieve success and they'll need to continue to show the kind of maturity and quality that we've seen from them so far this season. From the club's perspective, these individuals need to be rewarded with new deals that also ensure they commit their futures to Milan. Unsurprisingly, many top clubs from around Europe have taken notice of their performances, and the last thing Milan need is to lose their prized assets before they reach their peak.

Due to financial limitations, Milan have been forced to sell certain star names in recent years while making poor, but forced, decisions in the transfer market. That has to be a thing of the past and they have to show their ambition and desire to make these young players want to stay.

In turn, continued progress and new contracts must be the priority in the summer to compliment any work done in the transfer market as Milan look to build a squad capable of achieving long-term success.

