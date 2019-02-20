CSL: Carrasco's late goal earns 10-man Dalian draw, promoted Shenzhen FC win

Previous
Watford
Leicester City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Fulham
Chelsea
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Everton
Liverpool
0
0
LIVE 33'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Next

CSL: Promoted Shenzhen win, Carrasco earns draw

Chinese Super League Reuters
Read

Fellaini marks CSL debut with game winning goal

Chinese Super League
Read
Marouane Fellaini looks on before Manchester United's Champions League match at Valencia.

Fellaini, Dembele highlight winter arrivals to China

Chinese Super League John Duerden
Read

Galaxy transfer Kamara to Chinese Super League club

Major League Soccer ESPN
Read
Nicolas Gaitan

Chicago Fire to sign Gaitan from Dalian Yifang

Transfers John Duerden
Read
Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

Man City owners buy Chinese 3rd-tier team

English Premier League Jonathan Smith
Read
Marek Hamsik

Dalian Yifang confirm Hamsik signing

Italian Serie A Reuters
Read
Marek Hamsik

Hamsik set to leave Napoli for Dalian Yifang

Transfers ESPN
Read
Marouane Fellaini left Manchester United in the winter window to play in the Chinese Super League.

United's Fellaini finalises £10.5m move to China

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read

Window in Asia: Fellaini to China, Giovinco to Saudi Arabia

Chinese Super League John Duerden
Read
Marouane Fellaini looks on before Manchester United's Champions League match at Valencia.

Fellaini set to finalise Shandong move - sources

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read
Marouane Fellaini pulled Matteo Guendouzi's hair during Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Arsenal

Sources: Fellaini moving closer to Man United exit

Transfers Rob Dawson
Read

Shangai SIPG coy on star Wu's links to Espanyol

Shanghai SIPG John Duerden
Read
Dembele's skills as a disruptive, creative and aggressive central midfielder probably won't be found again.

Dembele leaves Spurs for China in £9m deal

Transfers Ben Pearce
Read
Philippines head coach Sven-Göran Eriksson ahead of thier encounter against China at the Asian Cup.

Eriksson: Football needs India, China and USA

AFC Asian Cup Debayan Sen in Abu Dhabi
Read

Shanghai Shenhua hire Sanchez Flores as boss

Chinese Super League Reuters
Read
Dalian Yifang winger Yannick Carrasco offered a teammate €10,000 after allegedly breaking his nose

Carrasco offers teammate £10k after nose break

Dalian Yifang ESPN
Read

Carrasco strikes, Dalian relegate Changchun Yatai

Chinese Super League Reuters
Read
Players of Shanghai SIPG celebrate with their trophy

SIPG win CSL to end Guangzhou dominance

Chinese Super League Reuters
Read
Guangzhou Evergrande coach Fabio Cannavaro and defender Javier Mascherano.

Cannavaro eyes CSL crown with Evergrande

Chinese Super League Reuters
Read
By Reuters
Share
Tweet
   

CSL: Carrasco's late goal earns 10-man Dalian draw, promoted Shenzhen FC win

Promoted Shenzhen FC got their Chinese Super League season off to a fine start with victory over Hebei CFFC.

Yannick Carrasco's stoppage-time strike salvaged a point for 10 man Dalian Yifang as they secured a 1-1 Chinese Super League draw with Henan Jianye on Sunday in their opening game of the season.

Marek Hamsik, signed from Napoli last month, made his debut for Dalian but it was Henan who took the lead via Henrique Dourado's close-range effort after 26 minutes.

Dalian defender Yang Shanping was sent off eight minutes before the interval for a second booking and Henan looked set to take all three points until Belgium international Carrasco stroked the ball home from outside the area in the 91st minute.

Jiangsu Suning beat Tianjin Teda 3-2 thanks to Alex Teixeira's double, with the Brazilian opening the scoring just before half time and Eder Martins adding a second from the penalty spot on the hour mark.

Gabriel Paletta's own goal gave Tianjin hope but a second from Teixeira 14 minutes from full time meant Johnathan's 90th-minute goal was little more than a consolation.

On Saturday, Chris Coleman's Hebei CFFC made a losing start to the 2019 campaign as they lost 3-1 to promoted Shenzhen FC.

Ayoub El Kaabi had given Coleman's side the lead seven minutes before the interval but Norway striker Ole Kristian Selnaes struck twice -- either side of Harold Preciado's 83rd-minute goal.

Guangzhou R&F were denied victory over Chongqing Lifan when Alan Kardec's second of the game three minutes into stoppage time secured a 2-2 draw.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.