CSL: Guangzhou Evergrande seal seventh straight title with big win

Previous
Everton
Arsenal
2
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
2
1
LIVE 37'
Game Details
Home: 4/9  Draw: 10/3  Away: 7/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid
0
1
LIVE 64'
Game Details
Home: 18/1  Draw: 7/2  Away: 2/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Real Madrid
Eibar
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/14  Draw: 11/1  Away: 25/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Udinese
Juventus
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/2  Draw: 15/4  Away: 4/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
San Jose Earthquakes
Minnesota United FC
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
FC Dallas
LA Galaxy
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 13/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Real Salt Lake
Sporting Kansas City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 5/2  Away: 12/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Scolari's Guangzhou Evergrande win CSL

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read
Alexadre Pato controls the ball for Tianjin Quanjian.

CSL: Pato nets as Quanjian defeat Hebei

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read

Tianjin 2-1 Hebei: Pato hits the winner

Chinese Super League
Read
Andre Villas-Boas of Shanghai SIPG

AVB's SIPG need defensive rebuild

Football Asia Chris Atkins
Read
Scolari

Guangzhou boss Scolari gets 3-match ban

Guangzhou Evergrande Michael Church
Read
Shandong Luneng TaishanShandong Luneng Taishan
Liaoning WhowinLiaoning Whowin
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Andre Villas-Boas looks on during the Chinese Super League between Shanghai SIPG and Changchun Yatai.

Villas-Boas: ACL run 'a step forward'

Shanghai SIPG Michael Church
Read

Villas-Boas expects aggressive ACL semi

Shanghai SIPG Michael Church
Read

Ange must commit to Socceroos - Slater

Australia AAP
Read

ACL SF: Hulk to return for SIPG vs. Urawa

AFC Champions League Michael Church
Read
Nyasha Mushekwi of Zimbabwe

Mushekwi becomes first Zimbabwean in Chinese Super League

Football Simba Mushati, KweséESPN
Read

CSL: Renatinho grabs Guangzhou win

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read
Andre Villas-Boas looks on during the Chinese Super League between Shanghai SIPG and Changchun Yatai.

CSL: Shanghai SIPG's title hopes fade

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read

Evergrande 4-3 Yanbian Fude: Guangzhou leave it late

Chinese Super League
Read
Guangzhou Evergrande's Gao Lin

CSL: Evergrande beat Yanbian in thriller

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read

CSL to use European referees for matches

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read

Ricardo Carvalho convicted of tax fraud

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
Read

Villas-Boas gets eight-game touchline ban

Shanghai SIPG Michael Church
Read

CSL: Tianjin Quanjian's ACL hopes hit

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read
Andre Villas-Boas of Shanghai SIPG

Villas-Boas at 40, chasing Asian glory

China Jason Dasey
Read
 By Michael Church
Share
Tweet
   

CSL: Guangzhou Evergrande seal seventh straight title with big win

Alan Carvalho celebrates hs goal for Guangzhou Evergrande.

Guangzhou Evergrande sealed their seventh successive Chinese Super League title in emphatic fashion on Sunday, thrashing Guizhou Renhe 5-1.

The win put Luiz Felipe Scolari's side nine points clear of Shanghai SIPG, who slipped to a 2-1 loss against Guangzhou R&F, with just two games remaining.

The title was Scolari's third in a row, matching Marcello Lippi's record of three straight championship wins.

They were two goals ahead inside the first 17 minutes against Guizhou thanks to strikes from Gao Lin and Alan Carvalho.

Wang Fan pulled one back with a lob just before the half hour mark but an own goal by former China international Du Wei restored Guangzhou's two-goal cushion.

A fourth from Yu Hanchao put the result beyond any doubt, with Muriqui putting the icing on the cake in injury time.

SIPG, meanwhile, were behind after just five minutes as Jiang Jihong gave R&F the lead and Eran Zahavi, the league's leading scorer, netted his 25th goal of the season four minutes into the second half before Hulk pulled one back.

Elsewhere, Tianjin Teda defeated Beijing Guoan 2-0 to send Yanbian Funde into the second division alongside Liaoning Whowin.

Jiangsu Suning lost 3-1 to Changchun Yatai and Shanghai Shenhua were held to a 1-1 draw by Chongqing Lifan.

Michael Church has written about Asian football for more than 20 years and mainly covers the Chinese game for ESPN FC. Twitter: @michaelrgchurch

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.