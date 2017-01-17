Chinese FA confirms limit on foreign players for Super League clubs

Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Congo DR
Morocco
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Torino
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/8  Draw: 23/10  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Málaga
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Braga
Tondela
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/5  Draw: 7/2  Away: 7/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Nikola Kalinic

Fiorentina 'don't know' if Kalinic will leave for China

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read
Shanghai SIPG striker Hulk

China imposes official foreign player limit

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read
Oscar

Oscar targets silverware with Shanghai SIPG

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read

Spurs stars won't be wooed by China - Kane

Tottenham Hotspur PA Sport
Read
If Antonio Conte and Chelsea are to relinquish their lead, it will be an epic fall.

Money isn't everything in football - Conte

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read
Mauricio Pochettino

Prem powerless vs. 'crazy money' - Poch

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read
Oscar Shanghai SIPG

China set to limit foreign numbers - reports

Transfers Michael Church
Read

Inter's Icardi rules out transfer to China

Internazionale ESPN staff
Read
China coach Marcello Lippi

Lippi looks to instil fear-factor in China

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read

Costa not keen on China move - sources

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Costa would jump at Chinese offer - Bolasie

Chelsea PA Sport
Read

Hebei agree record transfer fee for Zhang

Transfers Michael Church
Read

CSL spending threatens Evergrande's dominance

Chinese Super League Chris Atkins
Read
Thiago Motta in action for Paris Saint-Germain during a Coupe de la Ligue game against Metz in January 2017.

Motta will not sign PSG extension - agent

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read

Beijing Guoan dismiss Podolski speculation

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Oscar: China project is really cool

Chinese Super League
Read

Oscar: I'll still be cheering for Chelsea

Chinese Super League
Read

Oscar over-hyping football in China?

Chinese Super League
Read
James Rodriguez

Hebei deny James Rodriguez CSL rumours

Chinese Super League ESPN Staff
Read

Oscar move 'means a lot' for China - AVB

Transfers Michael Church
Read
 By Michael Church
Share
Tweet
   

Chinese FA confirms limit on foreign players for Super League clubs

Oscar insists he's delighted with his move to big-spending Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG.
FC's Jason Dasey and PJ Roberts delve into Oscar's comments saying the CSL will one day be as great as the Premier League.

Chinese Super League clubs' player recruitment plans for the coming season were thrown into disarray on Monday morning as the Chinese Football Association confirmed last week's reports it would limit the number of foreign players permitted to play in the 2017 season.

In a statement published on the federation's website, the CFA announced clubs would be permitted to field a maximum of three foreign players per game, with that quota including players from within the area governed by the Asian Football Confederation.

Previously, teams were allowed to field an Asian player in addition to three non-Asian foreigners, but that spot in the starting line-up will now be taken by a Chinese player under the age of 23. Clubs must also include a second Chinese player under 23 in their matchday squads.

"In order to realise 'The General Plan of Chinese Football Reform and Development' and to benefit the overall development of Chinese football and Chinese local players, to enhance the quality of the national team and to keep the professional league on a healthy, stable and consistent track, the CFA has adjusted the regulations of the 2017 Chinese Super League and the China League," the statement said.

The new regulations were drawn up during a meeting of the CFA's Professional Leagues Committee in Wuhan on Sunday before clubs were informed of the ruling. The current transfer window opened on Jan. 1 and many of the 16 Chinese Super League clubs have already signed their full quota of foreign players ahead of the league's opening round on March 4.

A number of transfers in the works, including Liaoning Whowin's move for Australia international James Holland, have been thrown into limbo following the announcement.

Shanghai SIPG striker Hulk
Shanghai SIPG striker Hulk could see his playing time reduced with the introduction of the CSL's new rule.

The statement warned that the federation will continue to monitor the transfer activities of Chinese clubs following a period that has seen the Asian transfer record smashed on five occasions over the last 12 months, with Oscar's £60 million move from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG setting a new benchman last month.

"The CFA will continue to release new rules and policies to regulate the irrational expense of the Chinese Super League and the China League, including the overpaying of domestic and international transfer fees and salaries in order to professionalise clubs' operations and management," said the statement.

The national association also stressed it would be drawing up new regulations relating to youth development as well as more closely overseeing the governance of clubs.

"The CFA will give clear and specific plans regarding the club youth system and infrastructure, will fight against fake contracts, signing fees and other illegal activities," the statement said.

"In order to create a stable and healthy long-term football environment, clubs -- based on their geographical background -- will have to develop a diverse shareholder structure and have a neutral club name; regulate their own financial systems; allow third party audits; form a standard financial protocol; form a healthy and independent operating system and develop self-regulation and management quality."

Michael Church has written about Asian football for more than 20 years and mainly covers the Chinese game for ESPN FC. Twitter: @michaelrgchurch

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.