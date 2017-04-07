ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Manchester United
Chelsea
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
West Bromwich Albion
Liverpool
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Valencia
Sevilla FC
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Werder Bremen
Hamburg SV
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
SV Darmstadt 98
Schalke 04
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Bastia
Lyon
0
0
Aban
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Marseille
St Etienne
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Ajax Amsterdam
Heerenveen
5
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Feyenoord Rotterdam
FC Utrecht
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Next
Videos
Latest
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
ESPN FC TV
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
Now Playing
Tianjin 0-3 Guangzhou: Evergrande move to second
Chinese Super League
2 hours ago
Related Videos
Tianjin 1-1 Shanghai SIPG: Pato nets equaliser
Chinese Super League
1 day ago
Read
Pato scores amusing goal for Tiangin
Chinese Super League
1 day ago
Read
Hulk misses penalty for Shanghai SIPG
Chinese Super League
1 day ago
Read
Papiss Cisse's long-range strike in CSL
Chinese Super League
Apr 7, 2017
Read
Hulk scores after fine work by Oscar
Chinese Super League
Apr 7, 2017
Read
Beijing Guoan 2-1 Shanghai Shenhua
Chinese Super League
Apr 2, 2017
Read
Tevez's stadium up in flames
Chinese Super League
Mar 28, 2017
Read
WATCH: Tevez opens up Shanghai account
Chinese Super League
Mar 5, 2017
Read
Will Rooney, Young head to CSL in June?
Chinese Super League
Feb 28, 2017
Read
#FCDebate: Wayne Rooney on the move?
ESPN FC TV
Feb 23, 2017
Read
Rumour Rater: Latest on Wayne Rooney
English Premier League
Feb 22, 2017
Read
Lavezzi struggling, Popovic to CSL?
Chinese Super League
Feb 14, 2017
Read
Oscar sharp, energetic in SIPG win
AFC Champions League
Feb 7, 2017
Read
Ighalo joins CSL as Sainsbury departs
Chinese Super League
Feb 1, 2017
Read
Nicol: MLS need to keep Giovinco
Major League Soccer
Jan 27, 2017
Read
Marcotti: Rooney not interested in China
ESPN FC TV
Jan 24, 2017
Read
How will foreign quota impact CSL?
Chinese Super League
Jan 19, 2017
Read
Oscar over-hyping football in China?
Chinese Super League
Jan 11, 2017
Read
Is criticism of Chinese transfers fair?
ESPN FC TV
Jan 5, 2017
Read
CSL offer could turn Aubameyang's head
Chinese Super League
Jan 4, 2017
Read
The Sweeper: A very unhappy Pep Guardiola
English Premier League
Jan 3, 2017
Read
Extra Time: Prem doing same as China?
ESPN FC TV
Jan 1, 2017
Read
Can Tevez lift Asian football?
Chinese Super League
Jan 1, 2017
Read
Lowe: China a 'magical' word for players
ESPN FC TV
Dec 30, 2016
Read
The Sweeper: Coleman to Swansea?
English Premier League
Dec 30, 2016
Read
Hutchison understands Tevez switch
Chinese Super League
Dec 29, 2016
Read
Di Maria off to Chinese Super League?
Chinese Super League
Dec 27, 2016
Read
Burley: I'm not tuning into the CSL
Chinese Super League
Dec 20, 2016
Read
The Sweeper: Liverpool and Sturridge groovin'
English Premier League
Oct 26, 2016
Read
Highlights: Shanghai 3-2 Jiangsu
Chinese Super League
Jul 30, 2016
Read