Previous
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 23/10
Draw: 5/2
Away: 13/10
Odds from bet365
bet365
Benfica
Borussia Dortmund
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 12/5
Draw: 5/2
Away: 5/4
Odds from bet365
bet365
Norwich City
Newcastle United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5
Draw: 9/4
Away: 7/4
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Ipswich Town
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/2
Draw: 10/3
Away: 7/1
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Lavezzi struggling, Popovic to CSL?
Chinese Super League
37 minutes ago
Oscar sharp, energetic in SIPG win
AFC Champions League
6 days ago
Ighalo joins CSL as Sainsbury departs
Chinese Super League
Feb 1, 2017
How likely was a move to China for Mou?
English Premier League
Jan 30, 2017
Nicol: MLS need to keep Giovinco
Major League Soccer
Jan 27, 2017
Costa and Toure heading to China?
Chinese Super League
Jan 24, 2017
Marcotti: Rooney not interested in China
ESPN FC TV
Jan 24, 2017
Real threat Giovinco leaves for China?
ESPN FC TV
Jan 24, 2017
How will foreign quota impact CSL?
Chinese Super League
Jan 19, 2017
Oscar over-hyping football in China?
Chinese Super League
Jan 11, 2017
Is criticism of Chinese transfers fair?
ESPN FC TV
Jan 5, 2017
CSL offer could turn Aubameyang's head
Chinese Super League
Jan 4, 2017
Would Aubameyang make the CSL jump?
Chinese Super League
Jan 4, 2017
The Sweeper: A very unhappy Pep Guardiola
English Premier League
Jan 3, 2017
Extra Time: Prem doing same as China?
ESPN FC TV
Jan 1, 2017
Can Tevez lift Asian football?
Chinese Super League
Jan 1, 2017
Lowe: China a 'magical' word for players
ESPN FC TV
Dec 30, 2016
The Sweeper: Coleman to Swansea?
English Premier League
Dec 30, 2016
Hutchison understands Tevez switch
Chinese Super League
Dec 29, 2016
Di Maria off to Chinese Super League?
Chinese Super League
Dec 27, 2016
Mariner: Oscar chose money over legacy
Chinese Super League
Dec 23, 2016
Burley: I'm not tuning into the CSL
Chinese Super League
Dec 20, 2016
Tevez, Mikel on their way to China?
ESPN FC TV
Dec 15, 2016
The Sweeper: Liverpool and Sturridge groovin'
English Premier League
Oct 26, 2016
Highlights: Shanghai 3-2 Jiangsu
Chinese Super League
Jul 30, 2016
