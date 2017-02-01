Previous
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 13/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Benfica
Borussia Dortmund
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 5/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Norwich City
Newcastle United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Ipswich Town
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/2  Draw: 10/3  Away: 7/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Now Playing

Lavezzi struggling, Popovic to CSL?

Chinese Super League

Related Videos

Oscar sharp, energetic in SIPG win

AFC Champions League
Read

Ighalo joins CSL as Sainsbury departs

Chinese Super League
Read

How likely was a move to China for Mou?

English Premier League
Read

Nicol: MLS need to keep Giovinco

Major League Soccer
Read

Costa and Toure heading to China?

Chinese Super League
Read

Marcotti: Rooney not interested in China

ESPN FC TV
Read

Real threat Giovinco leaves for China?

ESPN FC TV
Read

How will foreign quota impact CSL?

Chinese Super League
Read

Oscar over-hyping football in China?

Chinese Super League
Read

Is criticism of Chinese transfers fair?

ESPN FC TV
Read

CSL offer could turn Aubameyang's head

Chinese Super League
Read

Would Aubameyang make the CSL jump?

Chinese Super League
Read

The Sweeper: A very unhappy Pep Guardiola

English Premier League
Read

Extra Time: Prem doing same as China?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Can Tevez lift Asian football?

Chinese Super League
Read

Lowe: China a 'magical' word for players

ESPN FC TV
Read

The Sweeper: Coleman to Swansea?

English Premier League
Read

Hutchison understands Tevez switch

Chinese Super League
Read

Di Maria off to Chinese Super League?

Chinese Super League
Read

Mariner: Oscar chose money over legacy

Chinese Super League
Read

Burley: I'm not tuning into the CSL

Chinese Super League
Read

Tevez, Mikel on their way to China?

ESPN FC TV
Read

The Sweeper: Liverpool and Sturridge groovin'

English Premier League
Read

Highlights: Shanghai 3-2 Jiangsu

Chinese Super League
Read