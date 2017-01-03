Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
1
0
FT
Leg 1
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
3
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 4
Juventus
Atalanta
3
2
FT
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
1
0
FT
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
2
0
FT
