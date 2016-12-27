ESPN FC
US Edition
Scores
Transfers
Teams
Leagues
Cups
Video
More
ESPN.com
Search
Site Terms
Featured Matches
Featured Matches
Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Villarreal
3
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
3
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
AD Alcorcon
Cordoba
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Tunisia
Uganda
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Morocco
Burkina Faso
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365.
Bet Now »
Next
Videos
Highlights
Premier League Highlights
Champions League Highlights
MLS Highlights
Latest
ESPN FC TV
Kick
Ronaldo vs. Messi
Leagues
Barclays Premier League
Champions League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Major League Soccer
International Friendlies
The Boot Room
World Cup
World Cup
Men In Blazers
Last Call
I Scored A Goal
30 For 30
Inside: USMNT
Now Playing
CSL offer could turn Aubameyang's head
Chinese Super League
about an hour ago
Related Videos
Would Aubameyang make the CSL jump?
Chinese Super League
11 hours ago
Read
The Sweeper: A very unhappy Pep Guardiola
English Premier League
1 day ago
Read
Extra Time: Prem doing same as China?
ESPN FC TV
3 days ago
Read
Can Tevez lift Asian football?
Chinese Super League
3 days ago
Read
Extra Time: Bob Bradley to MLS?
ESPN FC TV
5 days ago
Read
Lowe: China a 'magical' word for players
ESPN FC TV
5 days ago
Read
The Sweeper: Coleman to Swansea?
English Premier League
5 days ago
Read
Hutchison understands Tevez switch
Chinese Super League
6 days ago
Read
Di Maria off to Chinese Super League?
Chinese Super League
Dec 27, 2016
Read
Mariner: Oscar chose money over legacy
Chinese Super League
Dec 23, 2016
Read
Utaka: CSL bringing big names in
Chinese Super League
Dec 21, 2016
Read
Burley: I'm not tuning into the CSL
Chinese Super League
Dec 20, 2016
Read
Tevez, Mikel on their way to China?
ESPN FC TV
Dec 15, 2016
Read
The Sweeper: Liverpool and Sturridge groovin'
English Premier League
Oct 26, 2016
Read
Highlights: Shanghai 3-2 Jiangsu
Chinese Super League
Jul 30, 2016
Read
Milligan: Exodus to China good for Aussie football
Australian A-League
Mar 16, 2016
Read