Chinese FA moves to help domestic-based players and boost national team

Oscar insists he's delighted with his move to big-spending Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG.

The FC crew discuss the latest big-money offers coming out of China and react to Uli Hoeness' comments on CSL spending.

Ryan McGowan might not have realised it at the time but, a little less than six months ago, the Australian hit upon one of the reasons for the Chinese Football Association's new restrictions on foreign players in the country's Super League.

Recent big-money deals for Oscar, Carlos Tevez and Axel Witsel may have claimed the headlines but, throughout the last two years, Chinese football has increasingly been seen as a potential home to some of the best talent Asia has to offer.

For those looking for an alternative to pursuing their career in Europe, the CSL has provided not only good salaries, but the opportunity to improve professionally.

"The amount of money they're spending on foreign players and in particular strikers; players who would walk into any team in the world," said McGowan, who plays for Henan Jianye. "I was in Scotland before and I'd never face strikers of that quality, no one would in the A-League or a lot of leagues in the world. You get these one versus one battles and a lot of high-pressure games, which is exactly what you want to be involved in.

"When they come to town, the coach says: 'That's your job Ryan, you're the foreign defender,' continued McGowan. "You need to keep a clean sheet and look after these guys. That brings its own pressures; if we lose 2-0 they don't tend to look at the Chinese boys, it tends to be my fault, or [Matt] Spiranovic's or Trent's [Sainsbury].

McGowan, 27, is one of four current or recent Socceroos signed to CSL clubs ahead of the 2017 season, while Odil Ahmedov's move to Shanghai SIPG makes him the third Uzbek to join a top-flight club. Nine South Koreans, including World Cup defender Hong Jeong-ho and Asian Champions League winner Kim Hyung-il, are also contracted to clubs.

It is this influx of players, just as much as the desire to improve China's young players, that is the reason behind the CFA's decision, announced on Monday, to abolish the regulation that allows teams to field a player from another Asian nation in each match day line-up, Instead, there will be a requirement to field a Chinese player under the age of 23.

The Chinese national team recently finished third at the inaugural China Cup.

While the CFA's statement warned clubs against overspending on foreign talent, adding that the situation would be closely monitored with the threat of further action, this is primarily a protectionist move to ensure that domestic players benefit primarily from the hundreds of millions of dollars being spent on high-class foreign players and coaches, with the ultimate goal being the improvement of the ever-beleaguered national team.

Marcello Lippi's side is currently ranked 81st in the world and eighth in Asia; even if Gianni Infantino's move to increase the size of the World Cup to 48 teams are ratified in May at the FIFA Congress in Bahrain, the Chinese will still need to show a marked improvement to fulfil its global football ambitions.

To become serial participants on the game's greatest stage, China must consistently get past opposition from their own continent. As such, providing a platform for players from other Asian countries to play against some of the best in the world would run contrary to that desire.

As a result, methods are being invoked that wouldn't be out of place in The Art of War, the ancient Chinese military text written by General Sun Tzu. These new regulations are about limiting the impact of China's opponents as much as they are about improving and increasing the opportunities for the country's own players.

The reaction to China's move elsewhere, especially at a time when the Australian FA has just announced that their own version of the Asian player ruling will be put in place in the A-League from the 2018-19 season, will be worth noting.

But, with China taking a single-minded approach to achieving the country's long-held football goals, the likelihood is that few at the CFA will worry about how they are perceived beyond their own borders.

Michael Church has written about Asian football for more than 20 years and mainly covers the Chinese game for ESPN FC. Twitter: @michaelrgchurch