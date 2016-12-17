Premier League worry over big-money offers from China is unwarranted

Don Hutchison has expressed that Carlos Tevez's move to China makes perfect sense and the move may become a new trend.

"The Chinese market is a danger for all," Chelsea coach Antonio Conte told the gathered media ranks following the £60 million sale of Oscar to Shanghai SIPG last week. "Not only for Chelsea, but all the teams in the world."

As with the £25m purchase of Ramires by Jiangsu last season, this was a transfer which particularly resonated through the English-speaking world as it was one of the first instances of a non-European club purchasing a first-team player directly from a Premier League heavyweight.

Yet the situation is far from one which should scare England's leading sides. After all, as Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp himself pointed out -- many in Europe have harboured similar feelings regarding England's spending power for some time. Any concern about a threat from China is considerably overstated.

The Chinese Super League has undoubtedly grown in international stature over the past 12 months, primarily due to widespread investment across the league in high-profile players. And while there has been little change on the pitch, the interest garnered has helped the league secure international television deals on a wide scale for the first time in its history.

With Oscar and Carlos Tevez now joining the party and others set to arrive in the coming months, the wave of publicity will continue into 2017 and beyond.

Despite Tevez's reported wages being well in excess of what he is actually set to receive, Chinese clubs do have the financial firepower to sign any player in world football. These clubs do not aim to be profitable. Resources of certain sides are enormous by anybody's standards and there are major political reasons why companies would seek to assign cash to recruitment for the time being at least.

Oscar's move to China was indeed about money, but it also had to do with a lack of playing time at Chelsea.

Yet there are major reasons why they cannot simply sign a Lionel Messi or a Cristiano Ronaldo, whose agent said on Thursday that the Portuguese had turned down an enormous offer from an unnamed club in China to stay at Real Madrid.

Such players are blessed with enormous wealth already so money is not such an influencing factor in their decisions. Plus, they already generate substantial incomes from Chinese sponsorship deals to begin with. The Ronaldos and Messis of the world have no need to inconvenience themselves by relocating East. The same applies to younger stars such as Paul Pogba and Neymar, who would damage their long-term economic interests with any move without considering footballing factors.

Yet China is now able to pick off a lower category of star, often aided by their current situations in Europe. Oscar and Ramires, for example, were both encouraged to accept a move by their lack of playing time at Chelsea. The likes of Gervinho, Ezequiel Lavezzi, Alex Teixeira and Jackson Martinez could all be said to have similar factors behind their decisions.

But regardless of whether Chinese football is able to attract a true superstar in their prime, there is little reason for concern among Europe's elite.

Only a handful of Chinese clubs are shopping at an elite level in the first place, and the league is limited to 64 non-Asian foreign players in total. As such, there is only so much of an impact that can be made upon the talent pools of England, Spain and beyond. Looking forward, there has even been recent talk of reducing foreign player numbers in 2018, which would further reduce the ability of CSL clubs to lure top stars to their ranks.

The loss of an Oscar, a Ramires or the capture of Teixeira, therefore, is little for the Premier League to fear.

Those who should perhaps have greater concern about China's rise should be supporters of clubs suffering with the financial imbalance in Spain's top flight, already hit hard by English sides. Brazil's leading clubs are also taking notice, having already been heavily depleted at the hands of China.

Stylistically, as well, there are reasons the Premier League has not been a major focus for the CSL's recruitment drive -- with individualism favoured over tactical discipline.

The insecurity shown by comments such as Conte's and many on social media is unwarranted. There is no divine right for the Premier League or any of Europe's giant clubs to lay claim to any player they wish and suggestions that China's investment is ruining football must be greeted with much amusement by supporters in leagues which have been left bereft of their leading talents for the past 20-30 years. At least now, in the eyes of some, they are getting a fair price for their assets.

Football has increasingly become an industry rather than a sport and while China is the current focus of attention, they are only replicating previous efforts by clubs in Russia, Ukraine, UAE and Qatar on a greater scale. China's spending will continue and others outside Europe will undoubtedly attempt similar schemes to rebalance global talent distribution.

But to worry about CSL spending would be to miss China's real potential to change football. While player purchases grab headlines, Chinese companies Wanda and Alibaba have secured influential sponsorship deals with Gianni Infantino's new FIFA regime; Chinese ownership of clubs across the world has also rapidly increased.

As a result, the potential shift in financial power could have far wider ramifications. China's investment should be a concern for Europe's major leagues, but CSL transfer spending may just be the tip of the iceberg as one of the world's biggest economies aims to dominate the game.

Chris Atkins is based in China and writes for ESPN FC about the Chinese Super League. You can follow him on Twitter @ChrisAtkins_.