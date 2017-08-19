Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez called up by Chile for World Cup qualifiers

Arsene Wenger has said he'd rather keep Alexis Sanchez at the club and take a financial loss at the end of the Chilean's contract.

Arsene Wenger expects the injured Alexis Sanchez to miss Arsenal's opening two Premier League fixtures.

Alexis Sanchez has been called up for Chile's upcoming qualifiers against Paraguay and Bolivia, despite a recent injury.

Sanchez, whose future at Arsenal has been a talking point for most of the year, was ruled out of the Gunners' Premier League opener with Leicester last week due to an abdominal strain, with Arsene Wenger stating his star forward was likely to be "out for a while."

However Chile, who will re-open their qualifying campaign on Aug. 31 against Paraguay, have seen fit to include the former Barcelona and Udinese man in their squad.

"The information we have is that he is available," coach Antonio Pizzi said on Thursday.

"He will not have problems getting to the qualifying date."

Alexis Sanchez will be available for Chile in their upcoming qualifiers.

Pizzi's initial list of 19 players also includes Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal and Manchester City's Claudio Bravo, who have been stalwarts on the teams that brought the country Copa America glory in 2015 and 2016.

Chile are one point ahead of fifth-placed Argentina in the CONMEBOL standings with four matches to play.

The full squad list:

Goalkeeper: Claudio Bravo (Manchester City).

Defenders: Paulo Diaz (San Lorenzo), Osvaldo Gonzalez (Toluca), Mauricio Isla (Fenerbahce), Eugenio Mena (Sport Recife), Enzo Roco (Cruz Azul).

Midfielders: Charles Aranguiz (Bayer Leverkusen), Marcelo Diaz (Pumas UNAM), Felipe Gutierrez (Internacional), Pablo Hernandez (Celta Vigo), Gary Medel (Besiktas), Francisco Silva (Cruz Azul), Arturo Vidal (Bayern Munich).

Forwards: Nicolas Castillo (UNAM), Fabian Orellana (Valencia), Edson Puch (Pachuca), Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal), Leonardo Valencia (Botafogo), Eduardo Vargas (UANL).

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.