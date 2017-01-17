Chesterfield give Ched Evans one-year contract extension

Ched Evans will be under contract for another 12 months at Chesterfield.

Chesterfield striker Ched Evans has signed a 12-month contract extension, the League One club have announced.

The Welsh forward, who joined the Spireites ahead of the start of the current season, is now set to stay at the Proact Stadium until the summer of 2018.

Chesterfield were Evans' first club since he was released by Sheffield United in 2012 after initially being found guilty of raping a 19-year-old woman in a hotel room that year.

The former Manchester City striker served two-and-a-half years of a five-year prison sentence before his conviction was quashed, and he was acquitted following a retrial.

Ched Evans signs contract extension. Details here: https://t.co/vrNqZkxbPl - Chesterfield FC (@ChesterfieldFC) January 16, 2017

The 28-year-old has scored seven goals in 24 appearances for Chesterfield.

Evans said on the club's official website: "I am really pleased to have got this sorted out. I want to play well and score as many goals as I can between now and the end of the season to help us get out of the relegation zone.''

Chesterfield's director of football Chris Turner added: "Ched is a quality player so it's great news for everyone at the club.

"It was always our intention to trigger the 12-month extension to the contract he agreed in the summer."