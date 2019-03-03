Chelsea boss Sarri warns fans, media not to 'pressure' Hudson-Odoi

Previous
Juventus
Udinese
11:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Next
Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea celebrates after scoring against Dynamo Kiev in the Europa League.

Sarri: 'Dangerous' to 'pressure' Chelsea's Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Giroud 8/10, Hudson-Odoi 7/10 as Chelsea seize control

Chelsea Player Ratings Liam Twomey
ChelseaChelsea
Dynamo KievDynamo Kiev
3
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Lille sporting director Luis Campos

Lille owner dismisses Campos to Chelsea reports

English Premier League Julien Laurens
Sarri: 'Not important' if I'm Chelsea boss next season

UEFA Europa League
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri

Sarri holds talks over Chelsea preseason plans

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Christian Pulisic's move to Chelsea is one filled with great potential but not one without major risk.

Sources: Pulisic won't travel with Chelsea to U.S.

Chelsea Liam Twomey and Raphael Honigstein
Kepa shines in return for Chelsea at Fulham

Premier League Highlights
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United looks dejected during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on October 6, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Mourinho no problem with Real, Chelsea return

Real Madrid Adriana Garcia
Chelsea appeal transfer ban, FIFA confirms

Transfers Liam Twomey
Antonio Rudiger and Chelsea have turned the corner since their 6-0 defeat away to Manchester City

Sarri 'learned' from City humiliation - Rudiger

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Fulham 1-2 Chelsea: Kepa shines in return

English Premier League
Chelsea's good week eases the pressure on Sarri

Premier League Nick Miller
Sarri: I could have benched Kepa for the season

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Kepa 8/10 in his return to Chelsea's starting XI

Chelsea Player Ratings Liam Twomey
FulhamFulham
ChelseaChelsea
1
2
FT
Game Details
Jorginho's sweet strike puts Chelsea back in front

Highlights
Chambers left wide open on Fulham equalizer

Highlights
Higuain turns in a cross to put Chelsea ahead

Highlights
By Liam Twomey
Chelsea boss Sarri warns fans, media not to 'pressure' Hudson-Odoi

Maurizio Sarri wants to focus on the here and now, and not his long-term future as Chelsea manager.

LONDON -- Maurizio Sarri said Callum Hudson-Odoi does not need to convince him to get more opportunities for Chelsea, but warned against putting too much pressure on the 18-year-old to start in his team.

Omitted from Sarri's starting XI against Dynamo Kiev in the Europa League round-of-16 first leg at Stamford Bridge, Hudson-Odoi came off the bench in the 78th minute to score Chelsea's third goal in a 3-0 victory.

It was Hudson-Odoi's third goal in as many Europa League home games this season but he has played a grand total of just 74 minutes in the Premier League, and many supporters believe Sarri should be showing more trust in a winger who attracted a £35 million bid from Bayern Munich in January.

Sarri, however, cautioned against expecting too much too soon from the 18-year-old.

"He does not have to do anything to convince me," Chelsea's head coach insisted. "He has convinced me he is a very great player.

"I have my opinion. He cannot be at the top yet. He needs to improve because he can arrive at the top only at 22 or 23, like every other player. So I now think we need to improve without the pressure of the media, without the pressure of the fans, without the pressure of the club.

"But he is in my mind for every match. In England, I think he's the only to be born in 2000 to have played 16 times."

Asked if Chelsea supporters need to show more patience with Hudson-Odoi, Sarri replied: "I think it's very dangerous, at 18, to have this pressure. You have to improve, tactically, mentally and physically, at that age. So it's dangerous for you. I don't like to speak about him for this reason."

Hudson-Odoi will hope to start next week in Kiev after his goal, coupled with strikes from Pedro Rodriguez and Willian, left Chelsea with one foot in the Europa League quarterfinals.

Their lead could have been even more commanding were it not for some wasteful finishing at Stamford Bridge.

"Especially in the first half, we could have scored more," Sarri admitted. "But the result is a good result.

"We were able not to concede a goal at home, which is very important in this competition. So it's okay now. We have to be careful. We have to play the second leg and go there with a very good level of attention and application, because we want to qualify."

