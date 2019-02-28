Chelsea without Christian Pulisic for New England Revolution friendly - sources

Previous
FC Porto
AS Roma
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester United
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Christian Pulisic's move to Chelsea is one filled with great potential but not one without major risk.

Sources: Pulisic won't travel with Chelsea to U.S.

Chelsea Liam Twomey and Raphael Honigstein
Read

Kepa shines in return for Chelsea at Fulham

Premier League Highlights
Read
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United looks dejected during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on October 6, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Mourinho no problem with Real, Chelsea return

Real Madrid Adriana Garcia
Read

Chelsea appeal transfer ban, FIFA confirms

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read
Antonio Rudiger and Chelsea have turned the corner since their 6-0 defeat away to Manchester City

Sarri 'learned' from City humiliation - Rudiger

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Fulham 1-2 Chelsea: Kepa shines in return

English Premier League
Read

Chelsea's good week eases the pressure on Sarri

Premier League Nick Miller
Read

Sarri: I could have benched Kepa for the season

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Kepa 8/10 in his return to Chelsea's starting XI

Chelsea Player Ratings Liam Twomey
Read

Fulham 1-2 Chelsea: Kepa shines in return

English Premier League
Read
FulhamFulham
ChelseaChelsea
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Jorginho's sweet strike puts Chelsea back in front

Highlights
Read

Chambers left wide open on Fulham equalizer

Highlights
Read

Higuain turns in a cross to put Chelsea ahead

Highlights
Read

I hope Chelsea can fight for 3rd spot - Sarri

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read
Maurizio Sarri had no choice but to come down hard on Kepa Arrizabalaga and had a positive trickle down effect on his team vs. Tottenham.

Kepa spat brought Chelsea together - Sarri

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri talks to the media ahead of the West London derby against Fulham

Kepa return vs. Fulham no guarantee - Sarri

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read
Jorginho

Jorginho: I can change Chelsea fans' minds

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read
Liverpool celebrate after Divock Origi's last-minute goal handed them victory in one of the wildest Merseyside derby finishes ever.

W2W4: Liverpool selection dilemma; Spurs must halt slump

English Premier League Nick Miller
Read
United States midfielder Christian Pulisic

Donovan: 'A little worried' for Pulisic's move

Borussia Dortmund ESPN
Read
By Liam Twomey and Raphael Honigstein
Share
Tweet
   

Chelsea without Christian Pulisic for New England Revolution friendly - sources

Jadon Sancho says Christian Pulisic's outstanding ability, commitment and passion for the game is an inspiration for him.

Chelsea will take their strongest possible squad to the United States for their post-season friendly against New England Revolution but Christian Pulisic will not be involved, sources have told ESPN FC.

Pulisic, who completed a £57.6 million move to Stamford Bridge in January before being loaned back to Dortmund for the rest of the season, is the face of U.S. soccer and as such Chelsea were eager for the winger to make his first appearance in Chelsea colours at Gillette Stadium on May 15.

There is an acceptance, however, that Dortmund's commitments take priority. Sources have told ESPN FC that the German giants -- who are in a close Bundesliga title race with rivals Bayern Munich that could run until the final day of the season on May 18 -- would not sanction the winger's early departure. In any case, FIFA regulations do not permit clubs to recall players from half-season loans before the term expires. 

The timing of the friendly against the Revolution -- first reported by ESPN FC in November -- just three days after the final day of the Premier League season on May 12 has raised eyebrows, not least in light of Chelsea's potential involvement in the Europa League final in Baku on May 29.

Christian Pulisic's move to Chelsea is one filled with great potential but not one without major risk.
Christian Pulisic will swap the Bundesliga for the Premier League in the summer.

But sources have told ESPN FC that Chelsea feared delaying the match until June could result in some of the biggest names in their squad being unavailable due to international commitments.

Chelsea are determined to take their best players to Gillette Stadium for the friendly, which was arranged as part of the club's "Say No to Antisemitism" initiative launched by owner Roman Abramovich in January 2018.

Abramovich and Revolution owner Robert Kraft, who also controls NFL team the New England Patriots, have both pledged to donate $1 million (£778,565) to the fight against antisemitism, with all money from ticket sales going towards raising funds for projects promoting equality and tolerance.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.