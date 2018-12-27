Chelsea 'in trouble' after Olivier Giroud injury - Maurizio Sarri

Previous
Crystal Palace
Chelsea
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Burnley
West Ham United
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Southampton
Manchester City
1
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
AFC Bournemouth
3
1
LIVE HT
Game Details
Highlights
Chelsea 'in trouble' after Giroud injury - Sarri

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Kante gets 8/10, Hazard earns 6/10 at Palace

Chelsea Player Ratings Liam Twomey
Read

Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
ChelseaChelsea
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Kante breaks through for Chelsea

English Premier League
Read

LIVE Transfer Talk: Chelsea chasing Bayern's Hummels

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read
Chelsea defender David Luiz salutes the crowd following the victory over Watford on Boxing Day

Chelsea's Luiz credits pain-free form to Sarri

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Burley: Not sure Chelsea the right move for Pulisic

English Premier League
Read
Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic

Chelsea lead Pulisic chase after €50m+ bid - sources

Transfers Raphael Honigstein
Read

Transfer Talk: Real, Barca battle for teen

Transfer Talk Matt Gault, Football Whispers
Read
Chelsea probably shouldn't have needed Eden Hazard but he delivered by scoring the winner vs. Bournemouth.

Chelsea may decide future for Hazard - Sarri

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Sarri: Italy 'can do more' to tackle racism in football

Italian Serie A
Read

Sarri: Time for Chelsea to decide on Hazard's future

English Premier League
Read
Eden Hazard's Boxing-Day double brought his Premier League goal tally for the season up to 10.

Sarri: It's time to decide Hazard's future

English Premier League Liam Twomey
Read

Extra Time: Higuain-Morata swap? Alberto Moreno snubbed?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Premier League Team of the Week: Week 19

ESPN FC TV
Read

Darke's Premier League Team of the Midseason

ESPN FC TV
Read
Chelsea probably shouldn't have needed Eden Hazard but he delivered by scoring the winner vs. Bournemouth.

Sarri won't turn me into Mertens - Hazard

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Transfer Rater: Hazard to make blockbuster move to Madrid?

English Premier League
Read
By Liam Twomey
Chelsea 'in trouble' after Olivier Giroud injury - Maurizio Sarri

English Premier League: N'Golo Kanté (51') Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea
With reports Chelsea have bid for over €50 million Christian Pulisic, Craig Burley isn't sure it's the right move for the young American.
Chelsea's Maurizio Sarri admitted the club need to make a decision on Eden Hazard's future and that he is only focused on talking to the player about his positioning on the pitch.

LONDON -- Maurizio Sarri said that mounting injuries have left Chelsea "in trouble" after Olivier Giroud suffered suspected ankle ligament damage during Sunday's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Giroud left the field on crutches in the 76th minute after being injured by a James Tomkins tackle, while scoring an offside goal. Chelsea held onto the lead given to them by N'Golo Kante's earlier strike to move five points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal.

Sarri was forced to leave Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Cesc Fabregas, Pedro and Callum Hudson-Odoi out of his squad for the game due to injury, and may now be without Giroud for several weeks with Chelsea's workload showing no sign of easing in a busy January.

"The problem is his ankle," Chelsea boss Sarri said of Giroud. "I don't know the severity. We have to wait for [Monday]. I think that, later in the evening, I will see the doctor for the first results, but I think the real result will only be known [on Monday].

"In the last few days we were a but unlucky. Yesterday [Saturday], in 10 minutes we had three injuries -- Fabregas, [Loftus-Cheek] and [Danny] Drinkwater -- then Giroud, and we were already without Pedro and [Hudson-Odoi].

"We are in trouble because, in January, we have to play every three days. Fabregas has a neck problem. The injury was in the last five minutes of training, so I'm not sure whether he has to rest for two or 10 days. I will have a meeting with the doctor this evening."

Chelsea laboured for long spells against a disciplined but relatively unambitious Palace side, hitting the post twice in the first half from Willian's curling free kick and Ross Barkley's overhead kick from a corner. Eden Hazard, restored to the left wing with Giroud leading the line, struggled to make an impact.

"I think that we played a very good match for 85 minutes," Sarri said. "We were in full control of the match. But we didn't kill the match and so, for us, it's very difficult to defend in the box in the last five minutes.

"We haven't had very good physical impact, so we are in trouble in the box. But for 85 minutes we were in full control without conceding anything to the opponents.

"I didn't like only that we weren't able to kill off the match before. Better in the second half, I think, because in the first half we did everything very well but too slowly. In the second half, for 40 minutes, we moved the ball better."

Chelsea will know the extent of Olivier Giroud's injury on Monday, Maurizio Sarri said.

The breakthrough came when Kante ran onto a David Luiz through ball and hit a low shot that squirmed under Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita. It was the midfielder's third league goal of the season -- the most he has ever managed in a single top-flight campaign.

"He is improving, especially in his movement without the ball," Sarri said of Kante. "Today the movement was really very good and done with the right timing. It's very important for us when we have to play against opponents very low, where the strikers and wingers find it hard to find space.

"It's about the movement of the midfielders. We have to work on [Loftus-Cheek] and Barkley on this. [Loftus-Cheek], especially, is a very great player with the ball, but he can improve a lot in his movement without the ball."

