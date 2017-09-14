Previous
Liverpool
Burnley
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Watford
Manchester City
0
6
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Swansea City
0
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Getafe
Barcelona
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Atlanta United FC
Orlando City SC
3
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
LA Galaxy
Toronto FC
2:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Bayern Munich
Mainz
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
AS Monaco
Strasbourg
3
0
FT
Game Details
AS Roma
Hellas Verona
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Málaga
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Vancouver Whitecaps
Columbus Crew SC
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Guadalajara
Pumas UNAM
2:06 AM UTC
Game Details
Next

 By Liam Twomey, Chelsea correspondent
Alvaro Morata: I felt pressure after joining Chelsea from Real Madrid

Antonio Conte doesn't want to speak about Arsenal's situation and has a laugh at comments about how Morata's scoring goals.
Antonio Conte says even though he is happy for Alvaro Morata scoring, it's the performance that matters at this time.

Alvaro Morata has told the Daily Mail that he felt "a lot of pressure" when he arrived at Chelsea, saying teammate Cesar Azpilicueta had helped him settle in quickly.

Chelsea paid a club record initial fee of £58 million to sign Morata from Real Madrid in the summer, and he has contributed three goals and two assists in his first four Premier League appearances.

But the Spain international said: "When I first came, I felt a lot of pressure.

"The price tag is a big deal. I missed an important penalty in the Community Shield. I knew straight away I would need to grit my teeth and that there would be a load of criticism. It only made me more determined to prove any critics wrong and work harder than ever before.

"It's hard as a striker. It's cut and dried. Your job is to put the ball in the back of the net. OK -- we like to say how a striker creates space and influences matches in other ways, but let's not pretend: at the end of the season, the best striker everyone talks about is the top scorer.

"In that period, where I couldn't score, you start driving yourself mad. It goes through your head constantly: 'I need a goal, I need a goal.'

"The more you think, the harder it gets. Goals flow when you play with a smile and don't think too much."

Alvaro Morata has made a superb start to life at Chelsea.

Morata revealed that Azpilicueta had gone out of his way to help, both in the summer and last year, when he had been close to a move to Stamford Bridge.

"Last summer it was close," he added. "Cesar Azpilicueta was a bit annoyed because he had already started house-hunting for me. This time, Cesar has sorted everything."

Morata said a key reason for his switch to London had been a desire to link up with coach Antonio Conte, who signed him for Juventus in 2014, shortly before he left to take charge of Italy.

"I spoke with Conte several times -- and not only this summer," Morata said. "I felt in debt to him. He signed me for Juventus but left very quickly to manage Italy.

"I always wanted to play for him after that. It was only two months with him, but it felt like I'd known him forever. When I knew he wanted me this summer, I didn't think twice.

"[Zinedine] Zidane wanted me to stay and I was happy in Madrid, but I couldn't stay to be a substitute.

"You reach a point that you need to play, to grow up, to escape a comfort zone. It's about being comfortable. I don't want that. I am ambitious and hungry to succeed."

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.

