Davide Zappacosta: Debut goal for Chelsea my career highlight

Whether he meant it or not, Davide Zappacosta marked his debut with a remarkable finish in Chelsea's big win over Qarabag.

Chelsea never looked in danger of dropping points on their UCL opener, smashing six past their Azerbaijani opponents.

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey and Joao Castelo-Branco believe Chelsea are taking shape following their convincing win over Qarabag.

Antonio Conte called Chelsea's 6-0 win over Qarabag 'a perfect start', as the Blues returned to Champions League action.

New Chelsea signing Davide Zappacosta has told La Gazzetta dello Sport that marking his Champions League debut with a goal was "without a doubt" the best night of his career.

Zappacosta, 25, joined Chelsea from Torino on deadline day and made his debut as substitute in the 2-1 Premier League win at Leicester before starting the 6-0 win over Qarabag, when he raced down the right flank before firing into the net.

"To be honest, before I hit it I had a look in the area for a free teammate and then I just hit the ball, and from that moment I can't quite remember anything," he said. "I was in a real trance -- the ball hitting the back of the net, celebrating with the fans, hugging my teammates -- it was total chaos, but a beautiful chaos."

He said it was "without a doubt" the highlight of his career, adding: "I'd never been involved in a story like this. It was my Champions League debut, my first start for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and a spectacular goal -- it was all perfect."

Davide Zappacosta said life has been frenetic since his deadline-day move to Chelsea.

The Italy international said he was still settling into life with the West London club.

"It's all been so frenetic," he said. "I'm spending my time between the training ground and the hotel. We played in Leicester last Saturday and I'm trying to find a house during my spare time, but I arrived in England after the games with the national team and I've practically not had a moment of freedom.

"I didn't know London before and I've been in the centre, but even that was in a rush. It's impressive. I'm going to have to take a good look around to get to know it, but I like the atmosphere."

