Davide Zappacosta: Debut goal for Chelsea my career highlight

Previous
Austria Vienna
AC Milan
1
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atalanta
Everton
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Arsenal
FC Cologne
3
1
ESPN3 LIVE 84'
Game Details
Home: 1/14  Draw: 15/2  Away: 80/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Hertha Berlin
Athletic Bilbao
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Sociedad
Rosenborg
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Marseille
Konyaspor
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Zulte-Waregem
Nice
1
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

WATCH: FC pundits answer your Champions League questions

ESPN FC TV
Read

Zappacosta: Debut goal my career highlight

Chelsea Ben Gladwell
Read

Extra Time: Coutinho, group stage dilution, Chelsea depth

ESPN FC TV
Read

Criticism of Batshuayi is largely unfair

Chelsea Phil Lythell
Read

Kante: I don't feel like Prem's best player

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read
Diego Costa

Atletico deny talk of buying Costa this week

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Kante: 'Special' to make Champions League debut

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Courtois: 'It is good to face Arsenal now'

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read
Diego Costa

Transfer Rater: Diego Costa to Al-Hilal

Transfers James Nalton, Football Whispers
Read

Conte hails perfect UCL return for Chelsea

UEFA Champions League
Read

Ozil to leave Arsenal; Atleti up Costa bid

Transfer Talk Matt Stanger
Read

New pieces fitting in nicely for Chelsea

UEFA Champions League
Read

Zappacosta dazzles as Chelsea rout Qarabag

Chelsea Player Ratings Mark Worrall
Read

Chelsea 'perfect' in UCL return - Conte

Chelsea PA Sport
Read

Batshuayi ecstatic after scoring first UCL goal

UEFA Champions League
Read

Play of the day: Zappacosta's debut stunner

Champions League Highlights
Read

Chelsea 6-0 FC Qarabag: Blues run rampant

Champions League Highlights
Read
ChelseaChelsea
FK QarabagFK Qarabag
6
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
AS Roma's Sporting Director Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo Monchi is seen during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and SS Lazio at Stadio Olimpico on April 30, 2017 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Roma director: Atleti tougher than Chelsea

UEFA Champions League Ben Gladwell
Read
Dino Ndlovu in action for Qarabag

Much-maligned Ndlovu can change hearts and minds

UEFA Champions League Nick Said, KweséESPN
Read
 By Ben Gladwell
Share
Tweet
   

Davide Zappacosta: Debut goal for Chelsea my career highlight

Whether he meant it or not, Davide Zappacosta marked his debut with a remarkable finish in Chelsea's big win over Qarabag.
Chelsea never looked in danger of dropping points on their UCL opener, smashing six past their Azerbaijani opponents.
ESPN FC's Liam Twomey and Joao Castelo-Branco believe Chelsea are taking shape following their convincing win over Qarabag.
Antonio Conte called Chelsea's 6-0 win over Qarabag 'a perfect start', as the Blues returned to Champions League action.

New Chelsea signing Davide Zappacosta has told La Gazzetta dello Sport that marking his Champions League debut with a goal was "without a doubt" the best night of his career.

Zappacosta, 25, joined Chelsea from Torino on deadline day and made his debut as substitute in the 2-1 Premier League win at Leicester before starting the 6-0 win over Qarabag, when he raced down the right flank before firing into the net.

"To be honest, before I hit it I had a look in the area for a free teammate and then I just hit the ball, and from that moment I can't quite remember anything," he said. "I was in a real trance -- the ball hitting the back of the net, celebrating with the fans, hugging my teammates -- it was total chaos, but a beautiful chaos."

He said it was "without a doubt" the highlight of his career, adding: "I'd never been involved in a story like this. It was my Champions League debut, my first start for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and a spectacular goal -- it was all perfect."

Davide Zappacosta said life has been frenetic since his deadline-day move to Chelsea.

The Italy international said he was still settling into life with the West London club.

"It's all been so frenetic," he said. "I'm spending my time between the training ground and the hotel. We played in Leicester last Saturday and I'm trying to find a house during my spare time, but I arrived in England after the games with the national team and I've practically not had a moment of freedom.

"I didn't know London before and I've been in the centre, but even that was in a rush. It's impressive. I'm going to have to take a good look around to get to know it, but I like the atmosphere."

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.