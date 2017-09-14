Chelsea promise 'zero tolerance policy' toward anti-Semitic chants

Chelsea FC have issued a statement that the club will not tolerate anti-Semitic songs and will ban any fan singing them.

LONDON -- Chelsea have pledged to take "the strongest possible action" and support criminal prosecution against supporters found to be singing an anti-Semitic chant about striker Alvaro Morata during Saturday's win over Leicester City or at future matches.

A third successive Premier League win for the Blues was marred by a significant minority of travelling fans at the King Power Stadium singing, "Alvaro, Alvaro. He comes from Madrid, he hates the f------ Y---," in reference to rivals Tottenham.

Swiftly after the match Chelsea issued a statement condemning the language in the song as "not acceptable," while Morata urged supporters to "please respect everyone" in a post on his official Twitter account.

In a news conference on Monday to preview Chelsea's Champions League clash with Qarabag, head of communications Steve Atkins said: "We're happy to speak about it again. We made an initial statement after the game the other night, but I'm happy to make clear: Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discrimination abhorrent, and the language that was used in that song the other night was totally unacceptable.

"People that use this kind of language against others always try and argue a grey area. There is no grey area. That language used is anti-Semitic.

"We have a zero tolerance policy towards it, and if there is evidence that season-ticket holders or members took part in that and take part in the future, then we will take the strongest possible action against them, which includes bans.

"People should know that the police will be investigating and they will investigate all future such episodes, and we will support the police in anything they were to do, assist their enquiries and we will also support criminal prosecution of such behaviour and activity.

"We must be clear on this because it has to stop."

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte added: "I totally agree with the club. We must pay great attention.

"You know very well that I love our fans because they push us a lot in the game, but we must pay great attention in the future."

The Morata chant controversy is the latest in a series of damaging racist incidents involving Chelsea supporters.

In April footage circulated on social media of some fans singing anti-Semitic songs about Tottenham prior to the FA Cup semifinal between the two clubs, while a group of Chelsea supporters were also filmed pushing a black commuter off a Paris Metro train in February 2015 ahead of a Champions League tie.

