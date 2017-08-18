Previous
Swansea City
Manchester United
0
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Stoke City
Arsenal
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
VfL Wolfsburg
Borussia Dortmund
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Juventus
Cagliari
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Girona
Atletico Madrid
2
2
FT
Game Details
Chicago Fire
Toronto FC
1
1
LIVE 59'
Game Details
Highlights
Sporting Kansas City
FC Dallas
1
0
LIVE 45' +2'
Game Details
Highlights
 By PA Sport
Antonio Conte aims to buck trend with long-term stay in Chelsea hot-seat

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley says Diego Costa has a duty to be in London instead of acting like a 'big baby.'

Antonio Conte has suggested he would like to lead Chelsea into the new Stamford Bridge.

The 48-year-old led Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season in charge last term. He signed improved terms to the initial three-year deal he agreed on taking up the job, but not an extension. His contract still expires in June 2019.

Conte insists he is committed to Chelsea, who have planning permission to rebuild Stamford Bridge but are yet to make a final decision whether to proceed.

If the Italian were to still be in charge it would defy Chelsea's managerial turnover, which predates Roman Abramovich's 14-year ownership. Not since John Neal in 1981 to 1985 has a Blues boss enjoyed four calendar years in charge.

"I want to break this bad record. I must be positive," Conte said. "When you start a job with a new club, I hope to stay in this club for many years.

"This could be a fantastic challenge for me and also for the club, to stay together and also to play with this team in a new stadium.

"Honestly, the new stadium will be great, but I love a lot Stamford Bridge, also to play in the stadium. I feel Stamford Bridge is like my house."

Antonio Conte says he would like to stay at Chelsea past the end of his current contract.

If Chelsea do opt to rebuild Stamford Bridge they will probably need to temporarily relocate, with Wembley the most likely destination.

The national stadium is Tottenham's temporary home this season and Spurs host the Blues in their first Premier League home game there on Sunday.

Tottenham have two wins in 10 games since Wembley reopened after a rebuild in 2007. Chelsea won the FA Cup semi-final between the teams in April.

Conte recognises the challenges of moving home, as he helped his former club Juventus transfer from the Stadio delle Alpi to their current home.

"For sure it's not the same when you play not in your stadium. It's different," Conte added. "But if you want to have another good step to improve the club, you must have this type of situation."

