Middlesbrough
Arsenal
7:00 PM UTC
Home: 11/2  Draw: 7/2  Away: 8/15 
Brighton & Hove Albion
Wigan Athletic
2:00 PM UTC
Home: 1/2  Draw: 10/3  Away: 7/1 
Ipswich Town
Newcastle United
2:00 PM UTC
Home: 17/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 3/4 
Derby County
Huddersfield Town
4:00 PM UTC
Home: 13/8  Draw: 23/10  Away: 19/10 
Alavés
Villarreal
6:45 PM UTC
Home: 21/10  Draw: 11/5  Away: 7/5 
Read
Read

Read

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
1 Chelsea 24 3 5 75
2 Tottenham 21 8 3 71
3 Liverpool 19 9 5 66
View Full Table »
Read

Read

Read

Read

Read

Read

Read

Read

Read

Read

Read

Read

Read
Manchester UnitedManchester United
ChelseaChelsea
2
0
FT
Read

Read

Read
 By Liam Twomey, Chelsea correspondent
Antonio Conte: Chelsea have a 50-50 chance to win the Premier League

The FC crew talk tactics in the United v Chelsea match, and how Manchester shut down Chelsea's free-flowing style.
Premier League leaders Chelsea failed to register a shot on target as Man United sealed the home victory.
Jose Mourinho rationalizes his joy for beating Chelsea, saying it's always a unique feeling beating the league leaders.
Craig Burley reacts to Man United's dominant win over Chelsea, and evaluates the clubs' road ahead as the season winds down.
Premier League leaders Chelsea failed to register a shot on target as Man United sealed the home victory.

Antonio Conte has said that Chelsea now have a "50 percent probability" of winning the Premier League title after a 2-0 defeat against Manchester United on Sunday reduced their lead at the top of the table to four points.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Andre Herrera earned Jose Mourinho his first victory in three matches against Conte's Chelsea, who failed to register a single shot on target for the first time in a Premier League match since December 2015.

That result, coupled with Tottenham's 4-0 rout of Bournemouth on Saturday, has increased anticipation of a thrilling title run-in over the final six matches of the season, and Conte says both teams now have an equal opportunity to become champions.

"We have to think that there are six finals from now until the end," Conte said after the match. "The league is open and we have a 50 percent probability to win [the title].

"It won't be easy because I think Tottenham now are the best team and they are in great form and they have a lot of enthusiasm. They are feeling the possibility to write the history.''

Chelsea's position is now under the greatest threat since they ascended to the top of the Premier League in December, but Conte -- who won three consecutive titles in charge of Juventus -- said that he is relishing the challenge.

"The pressure is normal," he added. "I prefer to play for the title instead of 'don't fight for the title and stay calm.' We are lucky to have the pressure.

"We must have great enthusiasm to play these last six games, with patience and a great will to fight."

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.

