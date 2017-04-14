Antonio Conte hopes to have long Chelsea stay and eyes 'great season'

Craig Burley doesn't see any reason why Chelsea can't win by multiple goals against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has told Sky Sports he wants to stay at the club for a long time.

Reports in Italy have suggested that Inter Milan could make a move for Conte, whose Chelsea side are four points clear at the top of the Premier League ahead of their match at Manchester United on Sunday.

The coach said it was "great to know that the Chelsea fans are happy with me" and added: "I hope to stay here for a long time.

"Coaching is not an easy job and a lot depends on the results. I like to think results are important, but they are not everything. I think for every coach our work is important every day and then to be judged.

"I don't want to lose. I love football and I think people understand my passion. It's great to know that Chelsea fans are happy with me."

Former Italy coach Conte said he had needed "a bit of time to adapt" after arriving in the Premier League but praised his players for their "great work-rate and attitude."

"It's not easy to arrive, my first experience in England, a new league and new language, it's not easy," he said.

"I must be pleased for these reasons. We are in a good position, fighting to win the title, but the road is long and we must pay great attention.

"Until now it's a good season -- I hope it will become a great season. We are top and want to keep this position. It won't be easy.

"If we are able to then it will be an amazing achievement for me and the players. We started the season as underdogs."

