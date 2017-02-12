Chelsea not worried by David Luiz's post about knee injury - report

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Lazio
AC Milan
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Eibar
Granada
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Rio Ave
Maritimo
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Chelsea not worried by Luiz's injury - report

Chelsea PA Sport
Read

The Sweeper: Like father, like daughter

English Premier League
Read

Courtois knew of Brady's free kick quality

English Premier League Jack Rathborn
Read

Costa goal drought is concerning

Chelsea Mark Worrall
Read

What we learned: Spurs' squad failings

English Premier League
Read

Trending: Conte avoiding Mou mind games

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Chelsea defender Gary Cahill

Cahill: Burnley draw a wake-up call

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

WATCH: Hero saves boy from ball-to-face

English Premier League
Read

Extra Time: Rangers for Nicol? Vardy or Torres?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Dyche plays down Conte comments

English Premier League
Read

Conte disappointed by dropped points

English Premier League
Read

Conte too experienced for Mou's games

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Dyche: Conte comments 'not a problem'

Burnley ESPN staff
Read

Burnley 1-1 Chelsea

English Premier League
Read

Forwards cannot sustain fast start

Chelsea Player Ratings Phil Lythell
Read

Michallik: Don't read into Chelsea's draw

English Premier League
Read

Michallik: Don't read into Chelsea's draw

English Premier League
Read

Chelsea held as Burnley battle back

The Match Richard Jolly
Read

Brady: Our home form has been unbelievable

English Premier League
Read
Robbie Brady celebrates after netting Burnley's equaliser.

Keane: Burnley know what we're capable of

English Premier League PA Sport
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Chelsea not worried by David Luiz's post about knee injury - report

David Luiz has been playing through pain this season.

Chelsea have reportedly played down concern over David Luiz's fitness after the defender posted a picture of himself in surgical scrubs on social media.

Press Association Sport reported that Luiz's since-deleted Instagram post, which was annotated with a needle and the words 'Let's do it' and 'Hahahah,' was taken during the ongoing management of a knee injury.

The pain stems from a tackle from Sergio Aguero in December which saw the Manchester City striker sent off.

The Brazil defender was on Friday described as "a warrior" by coach Antonio Conte for playing with the lingering aggravation.

"He's playing with this little pain in his knee. But he's a warrior," Conte said.

Premier League leaders Chelsea next play at Wolves in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday.

John Terry last week posted an Instagram video of his ankle receiving stitches to a wound.

Kurt Zouma and Nathan Ake are other defensive options who could come in for the tie at Molineux.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.