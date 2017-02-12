Chelsea not worried by David Luiz's post about knee injury - report

David Luiz has been playing through pain this season.

Chelsea have reportedly played down concern over David Luiz's fitness after the defender posted a picture of himself in surgical scrubs on social media.

Press Association Sport reported that Luiz's since-deleted Instagram post, which was annotated with a needle and the words 'Let's do it' and 'Hahahah,' was taken during the ongoing management of a knee injury.

The pain stems from a tackle from Sergio Aguero in December which saw the Manchester City striker sent off.

The Brazil defender was on Friday described as "a warrior" by coach Antonio Conte for playing with the lingering aggravation.

"He's playing with this little pain in his knee. But he's a warrior," Conte said.

Premier League leaders Chelsea next play at Wolves in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday.

John Terry last week posted an Instagram video of his ankle receiving stitches to a wound.

Kurt Zouma and Nathan Ake are other defensive options who could come in for the tie at Molineux.