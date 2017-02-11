Chelsea's Gary Cahill cites Burnley draw as wake-up call for league leaders

Antonio Conte laments Chelsea's inability to maintain their winning position against Burnley at Turf Moor.

BURNLEY -- Gary Cahill believes Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Burnley should be a "little wake-up call" for everyone who believes that Antonio Conte's men are certain to win the Premier League title this season.

Robbie Brady's spectacular free kick cancelled out Pedro Rodriguez's clinical early finish as both teams struggled with the weather conditions at Turf Moor, with Chelsea ultimately extending their lead at the top of the Premier League to 10 points despite being held to only their third draw of the campaign.

Manchester City can narrow that gap to eight if they beat Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Monday night and while Cahill says Chelsea's focus is growing as the title race approaches its final stretch, he insists that Burnley's impressive display proves the Blues' run-in will be far from a procession.

"The motivation to try and finish the job should be there for everyone," Cahill said. "There is a light at the end of the tunnel now and it's just important we keep working, keep focused and keep doing what we have been doing for 95 percent of the season.

"I thought we could have played a lot better at Burnley, and maybe that's a little wake-up call where we realise that it's obviously going to be tough to cross the line and there's plenty of football to be played. But we have to keep focused, keep working and believe in what we have been doing all season.

"It was always going to be dangerous. The fact there was sleet and snow, it was freezing and the pitch [was bad], we knew it was going to be very tough. Maybe that's a big point for us. If it was going to be the kind of game it turned out to be, it was important we didn't lose."

Diego Costa was kept largely quiet at Turf Moor to ensure that he has now failed to score in his last four appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, but Cahill believes the Spain international will have no trouble rediscovering his finishing touch when he gets better service from his teammates.

"It didn't even cross my mind to be honest," Cahill said of Costa's dip in form. "It's a team thing. I think we could have played a lot better than that. If we had then Diego would get a few more opportunities -- it goes hand in hand.

"I think we dug in when we had to. It wasn't the prettiest, it wasn't a nice sunny afternoon at Stamford Bridge where we can just zip the ball about. It was tough but we dug in and got the point. We wanted three. It wasn't to be, but we have it in our make-up now: don't lose."

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.