Antonio Conte: I'm 'too experienced' for Jose Mourinho's mind games

Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
Leicester City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
Empoli
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crotone
AS Roma
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cagliari
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/1  Draw: 4/1  Away: 3/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
0
0
LIVE 69'
Game Details
Home: 3/1  Draw: 21/20  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 4/1  Away: 9/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Stade Rennes
Nice
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Conte 'too experienced' for Mou's games

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Dyche: Conte comments 'not a problem'

Burnley ESPN staff
Read

Burnley 1-1 Chelsea

English Premier League
Read

Michallik: Don't read into Chelsea's draw

English Premier League
Read

Michallik: Don't read into Chelsea's draw

English Premier League
Read

Chelsea held as Burnley battle back

The Match Richard Jolly
Read

Brady: Our home form has been unbelievable

English Premier League
Read
Robbie Brady celebrates after netting Burnley's equaliser.

Keane: Burnley know what we're capable of

English Premier League PA Sport
Read
BurnleyBurnley
ChelseaChelsea
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Burnley 1-1 Chelsea

Premier League Highlights
Read

Chelsea name same team vs. Burnley

Chelsea ESPN staff
Read

Conte 'ashamed' at times of sideline antics

Chelsea ESPN staff
Read

'Genius' Cesc doesn't need speed - Conte

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

WATCH: Conte unsure who Barton is

English Premier League
Read
Chelsea celebrate after Eden Hazard doubles their lead against Arsenal.

Pitfalls for champions-elect Chelsea

Chelsea Mark Worrall
Read

Conte creates tension to keep Blues focus

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Conte: Lampard can be a successful coach

English Premier League
Read

Lampard can do 'very well' as coach - Conte

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

'Warrior' Luiz playing through pain - Conte

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Can Burnley beat Chelsea?

English Premier League
Read
 By Liam Twomey, Chelsea correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Antonio Conte: I'm 'too experienced' for Jose Mourinho's mind games

Burnley nick a point from league leaders Chelsea at Turf Moor.
Burnley nick a point from league leaders Chelsea at Turf Moor.
ESPN FC's Janusz Michallik says Chelsea are still champions-in-waiting despite their draw to Burnley.
ESPN FC's Janusz Michallik says Chelsea are still champions-in-waiting despite their draw to Burnley.
Robbie Brady and Michael Keane talk after playing to a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at home.

BURNLEY -- Antonio Conte insists he is too experienced to be drawn into a war of words with Jose Mourinho after the Manchester United manager accused Chelsea of winning matches with defensive football.

Mourinho delivered a back-handed compliment to his former club after United's 2-0 win over Watford on Saturday, claiming that Chelsea will go on to win the Premier League title because they are "a very good defensive team" who have succeeded with "counter-attack goals and set-piece goals."

BurnleyBurnley
ChelseaChelsea
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

But after watching his Chelsea team held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday, Conte was in no mood to respond.

"I don't like to reply to the other coaches,'' Conte insisted, when asked about Mourinho's comments. "I don't like this joking. He's playing. I have the experience to understand this."

Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to 10 points despite only their third draw of the season, though Manchester City can narrow the gap to eight if they beat Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Monday night.

Antonio Conte was happy with his team's commitment and fight against Burnley on Sunday, if not the result.

"If someone thinks this league is finished, for me I can tell you no," Conte insisted. "There are six teams for me that can win the league. Anything can happen. We must continue to work in this way, to try to find a way to win in the same way that we tried today.

"I am disappointed because our mentality is that we must always try to win, we tried to do this today but sometimes we must understand that there are tough games.

"This game was very tough. I'm disappointed for the point, not the commitment and the fight and will to try to win the game. I like to win and to always take the three points."

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.