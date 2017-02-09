Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1:30 PM UTC
Home: 15/2  Draw: 18/5  Away: 4/9 
Swansea City
Leicester City
4:00 PM UTC
Home: 29/20  Draw: 9/4  Away: 11/5 
Internazionale
Empoli
2:00 PM UTC
Home: 1/3  Draw: 4/1  Away: 9/1 
Crotone
AS Roma
0
1
LIVE 69'
Home: 66/1  Draw: 8/1  Away: 1/14 
Cagliari
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 9/1  Draw: 4/1  Away: 1/3 
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
5:30 PM UTC
Home: 23/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 6/5 
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 3/10  Draw: 17/4  Away: 9/1 
Game Details
Home: 15/2  Draw: 18/5  Away: 4/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea name same starting lineup for Premier League game against Burnley

With a massive 28 points at Turf Moor so far, Sean Dyche believes his Burnley side could spring an upset when Chelsea visit.
Antonio Conte has spoken out about Chelsea's title credentials, Eden Hazard and Burnley's home form ahead of their clash.
Antonio Conte seemed a little confused when asked if he knew about Joey Barton.

Antonio Conte has selected the same Chelsea lineup that beat Arsenal 3-1 last week for Sunday's Premier League trip to Burnley.

Conte has kept faith in the team that saw off title rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge for the game against the Clarets, which could enable Chelsea to move 12 points clear at the top with victory.

David Luiz starts for Conte's side despite reportedly having been struggling with a knee injury, while Cesc Fabregas and Willian, who had been pushing for starts after impressing in recent weeks, have to make do with a place on the substitutes' bench.

Burnley make two changes to the team that lost 2-1 at Watford last week.

Robbie Brady and Ashley Westwood come in for Scott Arfield and the suspended Jeff Hendrick, who was sent off against Watford.

Burnley, who sit 13th in the table, are currently on a seven-game winning streak in all competitions at Turf Moor.

Diego Costa arrives at Turf Moor ahead of kickoff.

Burnley came into this weekend with the third best home record in the Premier League this season, and Marcos Alonso is expecting Sean Dyche's side to provide a tough challenge.

"We know they are the third team in the table playing at home and we know it will be a very tough game," he told Chelsea's official website. "We will have to play it as a big game and hopefully we can get the three points.

"We know they are a tough opponent. We know it is a very difficult stadium to play in. Obviously the way we play changes and meetings with the manager change depending on the other team, but we are working with our principles and we will try to play with our style and try to win."

Burnley XI: Heaton, Ward, Mee, Keane, Lowton, Brady, Westwood, Barton, Boyd, Barnes, Gray

Chelsea XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill, Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso, Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard

