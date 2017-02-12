Previous
Arsenal
Hull City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Alavés
Barcelona
0
6
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Osasuna
Real Madrid
1
3
FT
Game Details
FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern Munich
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
AS Monaco
Metz
5
0
FT
Game Details
Atlas
Guadalajara
1:00 AM UTC Feb 12, 2017
Game Details
Next
BurnleyBurnley
ChelseaChelsea
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
 By Liam Twomey, Chelsea correspondent
'Genius' Cesc Fabregas doesn't need to be fast - Chelsea's Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte has spoken out about Chelsea's title credentials, Eden Hazard and Burnley's home form ahead of their clash.

LONDON -- Antonio Conte has said that elite football will always have a place for a "genius" like Cesc Fabregas despite the increasing physical and athletic demands being placed upon modern players.

In an interview with ChelseaTV earlier this week Fabregas said that "every day you see less talent and more power and players running around" in football, and argued that "it's more difficult for the more talented players to succeed" in such an environment.

Fabregas, who made 33 Premier League starts last season, has lost his starting place in the Chelsea starting XI this season to powerful midfielders Nemanja Matic and Ngolo Kante.

But Conte is adamant that Fabregas' less tangible abilities will always be appreciated at the top level of European football, and insists he remains an important player for Chelsea even if he is no longer a regular starter.

Asked about Fabregas' comments, Conte said: "It's true, but not only in football. For example, if think of tennis 10 years ago, 15 years ago, they played with a wooden racket. And the ball, the speed, was 100, 120 mph. Now it's 200 mph and I think in every sport you must be competitive in all the aspects -- also the physical aspect.

Cesc Fabregas has made five Premier League starts this season.

"This is not modern football, but modern sport. You must improve every year, every record. Usain Bolt changed the story. Before, you run 100m in 10 seconds or 11 seconds. Now it's nine seconds and this means you have to improve always.

"Cesc is a top player and a genius at football. I can talk [about him] in the same way as about Andrea Pirlo. In the same way. We are talking about a genius of football.

"Cesc if he doesn't run 100m in 10 seconds, I can allow him this, because he's a genius with the ball. His velocity is in his mind. With Cesc we are working a lot on tactical aspects and to improve also his positioning. Cesc I think is different."

Fabregas has largely played the role of impact substitute behind Chelsea's starting pair of Kante and Nemanja Matic in central midfield this season, but Conte insists this should not reflect badly on him.

"Sometimes you must make the decision to look at the balance of the team," Conte added. "And sometimes you must make different decisions. For me Cesc is an important player, and I try to put him always in the best condition to give his best for the team.

"Until now I'm very pleased for him. Don't forget that in his place is Kante. A lot of people say that he is the best player in the league. Then there is Matic who I think is playing in an outstanding way.

"When you have two players in front of you playing so well it's not easy. It's the same for Willian and Pedro.

"For me sometimes it's difficult to sleep and to make the best decision, but I prefer to have this type of problem. The most important thing is these players are totally involved in the team.

"Cesc is playing with us and is very important for the team and I'm pleased about this."

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.

