Frank Lampard can do 'very well' in coaching - Chelsea's Antonio Conte

LONDON -- Antonio Conte says that Frank Lampard must make his own decision on what career path to take now he has retired from professional football, but believes the Chelsea legend can do "very well" in coaching.

Sources confirmed to ESPN FC on Thursday that Lampard had visited Cobham to fulfil some of the practical elements of his UEFA B License coaching course with the Chelsea academy, and the Blues are keen to offer him a role if he indicates a desire to return.

Conte greeted Lampard during the 38-year-old's visit, and is confident that Chelsea's all-time top goal scorer could succeed in top-level coaching if he decides to forge a new career in the dugout over the coming years.

"Frank Lampard is a legend for this club," Conte said. "I think he is starting a new career [in coaching] but now is the time to take the best decision and it's not easy.

"I've passed this moment and it's not easy when you finish [to decide] what is the right way to follow. I think Frank can work in football as a coach and he can do very well."

Conte faces the more immediate challenge of maintaining Chelsea's nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League against Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday, and the evidence of this season suggests the Blues should be confident.

Chelsea have not failed to beat a team outside the Premier League's top six since drawing away against Swansea City in September, and Conte says avoiding complacency against lesser opponents is crucial for any team with championship aspirations.

"Honestly, in England, if you ask me before the game 'Is it an easy game?' -- my reply is always the same," he added. "There are no easy games in England. We saw a lot of examples [this season] of teams at the bottom who won and drew [against top six sides].

"It is important always to have great concentration and focus and be ready to fight and try to win, if you want to win the title. If your ambition to be top four or top six you can have highs and lows. If you want to win you must always have the same concentration and focus and know that in every game you can lose points."

Chelsea's form has established them as clear favourites to win the Premier League, and both Pep Guardiola and Arsene Wenger have publicly admitted in recent weeks that the title is the Blues' to lose, but Conte is making no such assumptions.

"Honestly, I think there are six teams very strong and can fight to win the title," he insisted. "This is the truth and we must know this.

"If we think we have nine points and we are close to the title it is a great mistake. There are 14 games to play. There are five teams, six with Chelsea who can fight until the end to win the title. It is important not to make a big mistake in this race."

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.