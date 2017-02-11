Previous
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/7  Draw: 19/4  Away: 9/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 11/5  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/20  Draw: 13/5  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
4
ESPN3 LIVE 49'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
 By Liam Twomey, Chelsea correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Antonio Conte never sure of Chelsea's back four earlier this season

The FC crew say Tottenham's consistency make them the only possible contender that could rival Chelsea for the Prem title.

Antonio Conte admits he was not convinced by Chelsea's performances with a four-man defence despite making a winning start to the season.

Chelsea took maximum points from their first three Premier League matches against West Ham, Watford and Burnley, as Conte kept faith with formations based on the back-four system that had underpinned their biggest successes and failures under Jose Mourinho.

But comprehensive defeats against rivals Liverpool and Arsenal convinced Conte to make a radical switch to a 3-4-3 formation in September, and Chelsea have since won 16 of 18 Premier League matches -- including a record-equalling run of 13 consecutive victories -- to surge nine points clear at the top of the table.

"I think this league now is the best in the world," Conte told BBC's The Premier League Show. "I tried to start with four at the back and in my mind, this team could play with 4-2-4.

"We tried a lot to play with this system, we started very well because we won three games in a row. [But] sometimes you can win but you can see that it is not quite right, because every win we conceded many chances.

Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte took charge of Chelsea last summer.

"I tried to change the system to give the side a good balance, don't lose offensively, but to have a defensive situation more covered."

Chelsea are clear favourites to regain the Premier League title they surrendered in embarrassing fashion last season after finishing 10th, but Conte remains adamant that his players have a long way to go before they reach the finish line.

"No [I'm not confident]," Conte said when asked about Chelsea's title hopes. "We are on top of the table [but] it's very tough. It's important to continue to push to make the most of this momentum."

Chelsea can consolidate their lead at the top of the Premier League table when they next take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.

