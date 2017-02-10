Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Next
 By Liam Twomey, Chelsea correspondent
Chelsea helping Frank Lampard as he begins coaching studies - sources

From his rise at West Ham to his stardom at Chelsea, the FC crew look back on Frank Lampard's 21-year career.
Shaka Hislop gives Steven Gerrard the edge over the recently retired Frank Lampard.
Carlo Ancelotti has spoken out on the career of Frank Lampard and the relationship he holds with his former Chelsea player.
Arsene Wenger heaped praise on old foe Frank Lampard, after the former Chelsea midfielder announced his retirement.

Frank Lampard has been working with Chelsea's academy at Cobham as he studies to obtain his UEFA B coaching licence, sources close to the club have confirmed to ESPN FC.

Last week Lampard officially announced his retirement from professional football, calling time on a 21-year professional career that included spells at West Ham, Chelsea, Manchester City and New York City FC, yielding 11 major trophies as well as 106 caps for England.

Chelsea coach Antonio Conte revealed on Friday that he had seen Lampard at Cobham, and sources confirmed the main purpose of the 38-year-old's visit was to fulfil some of the practical elements of his coaching course with his former club.

It has been reported that Lampard and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard have been offered the chance to fast-track their coaching qualifications by the Football Association, who are keen for them to mentor England's young players.

Frank Lampard officially retired from a long playing career last week.

Asked about his coaching ambitions in October, Lampard told Sky Sports: "There was a period earlier in my career where I really fancied it, then I thought I don't fancy the managerial thing. Now, I'm back onto it. The problem is I've got to get my badges and the hard thing for me is to have time to do it.

"As soon as I finish playing I'd like to take it up and maybe be a manager. It's hard, though, because I only want the Chelsea job. As a Chelsea man or not, the job is one of the pinnacles of football, they are one of the top clubs in the world now. And I'm a Chelsea man."

Lampard is Chelsea's all-time record goalscorer and arguably the club's greatest-ever player, and owner Roman Abramovich is keen for Blues legends to be brought back on board in coaching, technical and ambassadorial roles when they retire from playing.

Carlo Cudicini, Paulo Ferreira, Eddie Newton, Jody Morris and Tore Andre Flo all occupy important roles with the first team, youth academy and loan system, and sources said a suitable position would be found for Lampard if he indicated a desire to come back.

Didier Drogba, who watched Chelsea's 3-1 win over Arsenal in Abramovich's executive box at Stamford Bridge with the owner and former teammates Andriy Shevchenko and Michael Essien, has been heavily linked with a return.

Club captain John Terry, who also harbours coaching ambitions, is widely expected to be offered a role when the time comes.

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.

