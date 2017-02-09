Thibaut Courtois: Chelsea's lack of European games is no title advantage

Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crotone
Juventus
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/1  Draw: 17/4  Away: 1/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bologna
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 12/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 5/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Alavés
Celta Vigo
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nice
St Etienne
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 11/5  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC Feb 9, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Trending: Luis Suarez sent off for Barcelona

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Your club's most pressing need

FC United ESPN staff
Read

Transfer Rater: Luke Shaw to Tottenham

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Courtois: No European games no advantage

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Zouma learning 'Italian style' from Conte

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read
Chelsea's Marcel Desailly

John Terry must leave Chelsea - Desailly

Chelsea ESPN Staff
Read

Ivanovic 'a modern-day Chelsea legend'

Chelsea Phil Lythell
Read

Trending: Ranieri gets Leicester's backing

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Thibaut Courtois and the Chelsea defense have been incredibly strong this season, and it's thanks to Antonio Conte's unique system.

Conte's unique, dominant Chelsea defense

Premier League Thore Haugstad
Read

Oscar: I can still make Brazil's squad

Shanghai SIPG
Read

Players prefer Ancelotti to Mou - Ivanovic

English Premier League Liam Twomey
Read
Oscar celebrates first Shanghai SIPG goal

ACL: Oscar fires Shanghai SIPG to victory

AFC Champions League Paul Murphy
Read

Lack of regular football 'bugs' Begovic

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Marcotti: Debatable fouls, Leipzig hate

English Premier League
Read
Chelsea celebrate after Eden Hazard doubles their lead against Arsenal.

Luiz compares Hazard's goal to Ronaldinho

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Conte: Kante 'has to improve build-up play'

Chelsea PA Sport
Read

Chelsea won't sell Costa - Atletico chief

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Your club's best- and worst-ever buys

Tops and Flops ESPN staff
Read

Walton: Chelsea showed much more passion

ESPN FC TV
Read
Jose Mourinho

Trending: Mou takes swipe at Chelsea

Latest ESPN staff
Read
 By Liam Twomey, Chelsea correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Thibaut Courtois: Chelsea's lack of European games is no title advantage

Peter Walton joins the FC crew to weigh in on Arsene Wenger's claim that Chelsea's first goal came from a clear foul.
Antonio Conte thinks his experience means he's perfectly suited to guiding Chelsea to the Premier League title.

Thibaut Courtois has said he does not believe Chelsea's lack of European football has given them an advantage in the Premier League title race.

The Blues are nine points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, with the absence of Champions League or Europa League football meaning they have played just 29 matches this season.

Antonio Conte's men have won 16 of their last 18 Premier League games to surge clear at the top and Conte has said having more time on the training pitch has helped his players make a successful transition to a 3-4-3 system since September.

But Belgium international Courtois said: "The other year, when we were champions, we had European football so I don't think it makes a big difference. The players don't want to relax.

Thibaut Courtois said Chelsea's players' don't want to relax.'

"Everybody wants to play in Europe and if you're in the rhythm of playing a game every three or four days sometimes you can play better, even though it's harder at the end of the season."

Conte has used only 20 players this season -- the lowest number of any Premier League manager this season -- frequently sticking with the same starting XI since Chelsea's shift to a 3-4-3.

Courtois said a European campaign would have helped those on the fringes at Stamford Bridge, adding: "We have a lot of people on the bench who want to play and maybe haven't had as many minutes as they deserve.

"If we had European football they would have played more minutes."

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.