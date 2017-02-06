Marcel Desailly says captain John Terry's time at Chelsea is up

Craig Burley assesses Antonio Conte's decision to implement a 3-4-3 formation, as well as N'Golo Kante's role in the system.

Former Chelsea defender Marcel Desailly reckons the time has come for captain John Terry to leave the club.

Terry, 36, has played just six minutes in the Premier League since mid-September last year with Antonio Conte preferring the likes of David Luiz,Cesar Azpilicueta and Gary Cahill in his starting XI.

Conte also has French centre-back Kurt Zouma at his disposal and there was talk of Terry joining Bournemouth during the January transfer window.

Desailly, who left Chelsea in 2004 after losing his starting berth to Terry and William Gallas has urged his former teammate to make the right move in the summer, and leave the club.

Marcel Desailly, left, exited Chelsea in 2004 after a successful career with the English giants.

"I left because they were faster than me, better than me and it was my time to go -- their time to shine -- and now it's his time," Desailly told Sportsmail.

"It's great to see that he's been able to handle it. You are the captain, you have been put to the side a bit because other players are more suited for the tactics required, but you're still there present, you are still there focused.

"You remind one of the players when he's not training well 'Oh, what are you doing?' so these are the small important details that John is going over.

"I'm happy because it's a different phase for John -- leader as a first-choice but also leader as a second-choice. He's there to boost and to be present in the group so it's a different approach of John."

While Desailly is adamant that Terry needs to make a decision on his playing future at the end of the season, the Frenchman admitted that his former teammate still plays a vital role as Chelsea close in on the league title.

"He's good because he gives a lot of pressure to the first choice that Conte has selected -- Zouma or Cahill,' Desailly added.

"When you have Terry on the bench I can tell you that when you come on the pitch and you want to perform because you know that he can change you [out of the team] at any time."

