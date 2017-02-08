Lack of regular football at Chelsea 'bugs' Asmir Begovic

Craig Burley says Chelsea's dominant performance versus Arsenal was an indication of why they're title favourites.

Asmir Begovic has told talkSPORT that not playing regularly for Chelsea "bugs" him, but he remains fully committed to doing whatever he can to help the Blues win the Premier League title this season.

Chelsea gave serious consideration to selling Begovic in January when Bournemouth made a bid reportedly worth £12 million for the Bosnia international, but head coach Antonio Conte insisted that he would only allow his back-up goalkeeper to leave if a replacement was signed.

Begovic said that he was "desperate" to play first-team football again in the final days of the transfer window, but was denied his move when Chelsea's pursuit of Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon stalled after two failed bids.

"I think it bugs any professional when you don't play regularly," Begovic said. "What keeps me going is the chance of being able to lift some silverware and be part of a trophy-winning side so that's a big motivation for me.

"But, of course, I think it bugs you every time you don't play and when it carries on for a longer time then it becomes even more difficult.

"But in terms of moving clubs that is something that is obviously not an option now. I am fully committed to the cause -- I know my role within the team and the leadership I can bring.

"I am fully committed to the club and getting us over the line, getting this trophy won this year, and then we'll take it from there."

Begovic has made 30 appearances in all competitions since joining Chelsea from Stoke City for £8m in the summer of 2015, but has been unable to displace Thibaut Courtois from the No.1 spot at Stamford Bridge.

