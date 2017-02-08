Previous
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Montpellier
AS Monaco
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
 By Liam Twomey, Chelsea correspondent
Lack of regular football at Chelsea 'bugs' Asmir Begovic

Craig Burley says Chelsea's dominant performance versus Arsenal was an indication of why they're title favourites.
ESPN FC's Craig Burley gives an in-depth analysis of how Chelsea's formation is able to be so effective.
Antonio Conte thinks his experience means he's perfectly suited to guiding Chelsea to the Premier League title.
Antonio Conte has nothing but good things to say about Chelsea's complete performance against Arsenal.
Craig Burley assesses Antonio Conte's decision to implement a 3-4-3 formation, as well as N'Golo Kante's role in the system.

Asmir Begovic has told talkSPORT that not playing regularly for Chelsea "bugs" him, but he remains fully committed to doing whatever he can to help the Blues win the Premier League title this season.

Chelsea gave serious consideration to selling Begovic in January when Bournemouth made a bid reportedly worth £12 million for the Bosnia international, but head coach Antonio Conte insisted that he would only allow his back-up goalkeeper to leave if a replacement was signed.

Begovic said that he was "desperate" to play first-team football again in the final days of the transfer window, but was denied his move when Chelsea's pursuit of Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon stalled after two failed bids.

"I think it bugs any professional when you don't play regularly," Begovic said. "What keeps me going is the chance of being able to lift some silverware and be part of a trophy-winning side so that's a big motivation for me.

"But, of course, I think it bugs you every time you don't play and when it carries on for a longer time then it becomes even more difficult.

"But in terms of moving clubs that is something that is obviously not an option now. I am fully committed to the cause -- I know my role within the team and the leadership I can bring.

"I am fully committed to the club and getting us over the line, getting this trophy won this year, and then we'll take it from there."

Begovic has made 30 appearances in all competitions since joining Chelsea from Stoke City for £8m in the summer of 2015, but has been unable to displace Thibaut Courtois from the No.1 spot at Stamford Bridge.

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.

