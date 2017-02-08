Chelsea's Antonio Conte: N'Golo Kante 'has to improve his build-up play'
N'Golo Kante won the title with Leicester City last season and is on course to repeat the feat with Chelsea, but Antonio Conte believes he can improve further.
Kante, 25, has only missed one Premier League game so far this season en route to Chelsea establishing a nine-point lead at the top of the division.
But Conte wants the France international midfielder to add more of an attacking passing-range to his repertoire.
"Kante? An extraordinary player in terms of quantity and quality," Conte told Sky Sport Italia. "He manages to cover a lot of the pitch, he's always ready and willing, and he's just a great player and a great signing for us.
"He has to improve his build-up play, but he's that kind of midfielder, one who recovers the ball then makes a sideways pass.
"He needs to learn how to play the ball forwards to play in our strikers and our wingers."
