Thibaut Courtois welcomes Antonio Conte's 'demanding' style of coaching
Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has welcomed Antonio Conte's "demanding" managerial style amid Chelsea's title push.
Less than a year after Chelsea finished in 10th place, Conte and Chelsea are enjoying a nine-point lead atop the Premier League over second-placed Tottenham.
But despite the lead, Courtois said Conte never lets up the pressure he puts on his players -- for the benefit of the team.
"It is good if you have a manager who is demanding a lot," Courtois told Sky Sports. "You have to be at your top every week, and that is what makes you champions.
"If you have a manager who is not demanding then sometimes you relax and you lose games."
Courtois' role as Chelsea No. 1 has not been in question this season, but even so the Belgian said he is driven to keep getting better.
"I want to improve myself to reach a higher level," he said. "I think I am on a very good level, but I know that I can improve myself. I think in everything you can improve.
"Everything you can improve every day and search for perfection and that is what I will try to do.
"When I was in Belgium, I played a lot of balls short. At Atletico Madrid, the trainer preferred only long balls, so you forget to play short a little. So maybe that might be the biggest point of improvement."
