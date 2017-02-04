Thibaut Courtois welcomes Antonio Conte's 'demanding' style of coaching

ESPN FC's Craig Burley gives an in-depth analysis of how Chelsea's formation is able to be so effective.

Antonio Conte thinks his experience means he's perfectly suited to guiding Chelsea to the Premier League title.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has welcomed Antonio Conte's "demanding" managerial style amid Chelsea's title push.

Less than a year after Chelsea finished in 10th place, Conte and Chelsea are enjoying a nine-point lead atop the Premier League over second-placed Tottenham.

But despite the lead, Courtois said Conte never lets up the pressure he puts on his players -- for the benefit of the team.

"It is good if you have a manager who is demanding a lot," Courtois told Sky Sports. "You have to be at your top every week, and that is what makes you champions.

"If you have a manager who is not demanding then sometimes you relax and you lose games."

Courtois' role as Chelsea No. 1 has not been in question this season, but even so the Belgian said he is driven to keep getting better.

"I want to improve myself to reach a higher level," he said. "I think I am on a very good level, but I know that I can improve myself. I think in everything you can improve.

"Everything you can improve every day and search for perfection and that is what I will try to do.

"When I was in Belgium, I played a lot of balls short. At Atletico Madrid, the trainer preferred only long balls, so you forget to play short a little. So maybe that might be the biggest point of improvement."

