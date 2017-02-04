Previous
Granada
Las Palmas
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 13/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Braga
Estoril
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 7/2  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
VfB Stuttgart
Fortuna Düsseldorf
2
0
LIVE 25'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Jose Mourinho

Trending: Mou takes swipe at Chelsea

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Thibaut Courtois

Courtois welcomes 'demanding' Conte style

Chelsea ESPN staff
Read

Is Kante the key cog for Chelsea?

English Premier League
Read

Burley's Chelsea 3-4-3 breakdown

English Premier League
Read

Calhanoglu denies quotes on Chelsea move

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Once again, Arsenal just not good enough

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Read

Arsenal's deficiencies still remain

English Premier League
Read

Conte: Alessio a regular victim of my anger

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Transfer Rater: Calhanoglu to Chelsea

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Chelsea's masterclass of counter-attacking

Tactics Board Thore Haugstad for FourFourTwo.com
Read

Conte changed Chelsea 'from ugly ducking'

Chelsea Selene Scarsi
Read

Dembele: I wasn't distracted by Chelsea

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Prem Team of the Weekend: Week 24

ESPN FC TV
Read

Moreno: Arsenal can't answer the call

ESPN FC TV
Read

Hazard: I'm better now than two years ago

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read
Jose Mourinho

Mourinho swipes at Chelsea defensive 'art'

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read
Chelsea's John Terry applauds their fans after the match

Terry: Fast-track best players to coaching

Chelsea PA Sport
Read

Hazard: Goal vs. Arsenal 'one of the best'

Chelsea PA Sport
Read
Sergio Aguero

Chelsea planning £75m Aguero move

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal

Premier League Highlights
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Thibaut Courtois welcomes Antonio Conte's 'demanding' style of coaching

ESPN FC's Craig Burley gives an in-depth analysis of how Chelsea's formation is able to be so effective.
Antonio Conte thinks his experience means he's perfectly suited to guiding Chelsea to the Premier League title.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has welcomed Antonio Conte's "demanding" managerial style amid Chelsea's title push.

Less than a year after Chelsea finished in 10th place, Conte and Chelsea are enjoying a nine-point lead atop the Premier League over second-placed Tottenham.

But despite the lead, Courtois said Conte never lets up the pressure he puts on his players -- for the benefit of the team.

"It is good if you have a manager who is demanding a lot," Courtois told Sky Sports. "You have to be at your top every week, and that is what makes you champions.

"If you have a manager who is not demanding then sometimes you relax and you lose games."

Courtois' role as Chelsea No. 1 has not been in question this season, but even so the Belgian said he is driven to keep getting better.

"I want to improve myself to reach a higher level," he said. "I think I am on a very good level, but I know that I can improve myself. I think in everything you can improve.

"Everything you can improve every day and search for perfection and that is what I will try to do.

"When I was in Belgium, I played a lot of balls short. At Atletico Madrid, the trainer preferred only long balls, so you forget to play short a little. So maybe that might be the biggest point of improvement."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.