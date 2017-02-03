Chelsea's John Terry: Fast-track ex-England players to coaching careers

Antonio Conte thinks his experience means he's perfectly suited to guiding Chelsea to the Premier League title.

Chelsea captain John Terry has told the BBC he believes the Football Association should fast-track former England players into management and coaching roles.

Terry spoke at the end of a week in which his former Chelsea teammate Frank Lampard retired and Steven Gerrard began work as an academy coach at Liverpool.

Former England captain Terry is still a Chelsea player at the age of 36, but has said he would love to be manager at Stamford Bridge one day.

"I feel it's very important we get the best players back in the game," he told Radio Five Live's Sportsweek programme.

"This generation of footballers have earned very good money throughout their time, and we need to make it easier for them to get into coaching roles by not doing the full length of the FA coaching course, which I know [technical director] Dan Ashworth at the FA is on board with.

"He's trying to help these players get back out there because they've got so much knowledge to pass on, not only to the kids but to experienced players in the dressing room that haven't achieved what these guys have achieved."

Terry was discussing how England's so-called golden generation missed out on international trophies, but said their knowledge could be transferred to youngsters.

John Terry believes top players 'have something to give' to a new generation of footballers.

He added: "They can pass that education and those experiences on -- they've certainly got something to give."

Terry's own Chelsea playing career appears to be winding down as he has only made four Premier League starts this season.

But he said managing a club for which he has played more than 700 games would be "a dream."

Asked about forming a future management double act with Lampard at Chelsea, Terry said: "We used to laugh and joke about that. That would be the dream for us two. Who knows?

"But I don't think it's as simple as that. We both appreciate and understand that it's important to get our coaching badges.

"It's important to go out and gain the experience, whether that's in the youth, reserves or other teams at Chelsea or at other football clubs.

"If we get to come back in 10 or 15 years and be at the peak of our careers as managers and do a great job, that would be unbelievable."

He praised current boss Antonio Conte, saying he was doing "a fantastic job" and adding: "He's got new ideas and it's been great for me working with him towards the end of my career.

"I genuinely feel I can play for another couple of years. You want to play every week, but there comes a point when you're not. It happens to everyone, it happens to the best footballers in the world."