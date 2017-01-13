Chelsea's Antonio Conte insists money isn't everything in football

Janusz Michallik was not at all surprised to see league leaders Chelsea continue to triumph even without Diego Costa.

The FC crew discuss the reported dispute between Diego Costa and Antonio Conte and its potential impact on Chelsea.

LEICESTER -- Antonio Conte has warned that "money is not everything in football" as Chelsea prepare to hold talks with Diego Costa after leaving him out of Saturday's 3-0 win over Leicester City.

Costa did not travel with the rest of the Blues squad to the King Power Stadium and while Conte insisted after the match that his absence was simply due to a back injury, sources told ESPN FC on Friday that he had trained alone at Cobham since Tuesday following a heated argument with a fitness coach and Conte.

There is also significant and lucrative interest from the Chinese Super League in signing Costa this month, though sources close the player told ESPN Brasil on Saturday that he is not inclined to follow the path taken by former Chelsea teammates Oscar and John Obi Mikel in the winter window.

Conte has previously described the new wave of vast Chinese spending as a "danger" to every club in the world, but he believes that his players are more motivated by the challenge of fighting for trophies at an elite club in a top European league.

"I think we're a great club and it's a great honour to play for Chelsea and for this reason I don't see a threat from China for my players," Conte said. "The money is not everything. When you play for a great team like Chelsea, you must be pleased with your situation.

"The Premier League is really competitive. I think that the Premier League can attract every player because this league is the best in the world for a lot of positive things.

"For this reason, I repeat: These offers from China are not a threat for our league. Money is not everything in football. I don't worry about agents destabilising my players."

Chelsea did not miss Costa at the King Power Stadium as a double from Marcos Alonso and a Pedro Rodriguez strike secured a comfortable 3-0 win against Leicester City, and Conte is encouraged at how quickly his players got a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham out of their system.

"It was a good performance and a good reaction [after the defeat at Tottenham Hotspur]," he added. "When you win 13 in a row and then you arrive at the moment where you suffer a defeat, to restart is not easy.

"I know this from when I was a footballer and I understand, the psychological aspect is very important.

"But I think we started very well in the FA Cup and in the league to win against a team that is very tough and with really good players and a good manager. To come here and to win is not easy, so I am pleased."

