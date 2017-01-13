Chelsea should 'get rid' of Diego Costa if he becomes disruptive - Shearer

The FC crew discuss the reported dispute between Diego Costa and Antonio Conte and its potential impact on Chelsea.

Former England captain Alan Shearer reckons Chelsea would find it difficult to sustain a title challenge without Costa, but should "get rid'' if the striker becomes disruptive.

Costa was dropped for Chelsea's Premier League clash with Leicester City after a row with Antonio Conte and a lucrative transfer offer from the Chinese Super League, sources confirmed to ESPN FC in Friday.

Shearer said on the BBC's MOTD2 Extra: "He will dictate the situation. The players have the vast majority of the power. If the player does not want to be there, he will go.

"It depends how bad an apple he becomes. If it affects the dressing room, you have to get rid.

Diego Costa was at the center of controversy on Friday.

"Chelsea will miss Diego Costa. He has scored goals, provided assists and been the best player this season.

"It will be a huge uphill struggle to win the league without him.''

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer added: "He is a big character, he is always joking in training and if he throws his toys out of the pram, he will be a big disruption. Knowing what Antonio Conte wants, they will not want him around the team.

"Who knows? He may come back next week saying he had a back injury and it had all been blown out of proportion.''