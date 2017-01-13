Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
4
FT
Leicester City
Chelsea
0
3
FT
Barcelona
Las Palmas
5
0
FT
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
1
0
FT
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
0
1
LIVE 49'
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
1
1
FT
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
1
1
FT
Diego Costa is 'very happy' at Chelsea - matchwinner Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso
Marcos Alonso was the unlikely hero for Chelsea.

Chelsea goal scorer Marcos Alonso defended his absent teammate Diego Costa after the Blues' 3-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday.

Costa was not in the squad following reports of an argument with the Chelsea coaching staff over back pains the striker reported on Tuesday. But Alonso, who scored Chelsea's first two goals in Costa's absence, said all was well in the Chelsea camp.

"You guys made up the story," Alonso told the BBC after the game. "Diego wasn't feeling well because of his back. He's very happy and will have a great enough season at Chelsea."

Before the game, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte said Costa was not included in the squad because he had not trained since Tuesday, and he stuck to his story after the game.

"I think before the game I told the truth. I like to tell the truth," he said. "Diego stopped his training on Tuesday because of his back."

Conte would not confirm the reports of any disagreement with the striker and left the door open for him to return next week.

"I don't know about this," Conte said. "I think the truth is this, what I told you before. We'll see next week."

The Chelsea manager also denied any knowledge of reports of a major offer for Costa from the Chinese Premier League.

Defender Gary Cahill was pleased with how Chelsea responded to defeat last season's champions without Costa's assistance.

"Diego is a massive player for us, he wasn't there today but we put Pedro, Hazard and Willian up there instead and it is hard to defend against talent like that," Cahill told BT Sport. "We are delighted with that result."

Cahill also said the result, which leaves the Blues five points clear atop the Premier League table, was particularly important after the 2-0 defeat at Tottenham 10 days ago.

"That was a very professional solid performance by us after the Spurs game. We prepared well and deserved that.

"We had to prove it, it is all about bouncing back, and I'm proud that we produced a performance like that."

