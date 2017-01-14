'Clever' John Terry will make a great manager one day - Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte discusses the role of John Terry and denied any reports of a move for the veteran defender to Bournemouth.

LONDON -- Antonio Conte believes John Terry has all the makings of a future Chelsea manager, but says he hopes the 36-year-old doesn't succeed him in the top job at Stamford Bridge anytime soon.

Terry has struggled for consistent game time at Chelsea this season, having been largely sidelined by ankle ligament and gluteus muscle injuries since November, and has not yet been informed whether he will be handed an extension to his current contract, which expires in June.

Conte's men have thrived in Terry's absence, surging clear at the top of the Premier League with a record-equaling run of 13 straight victories before defeat to Tottenham at White Hart Lane, intensifying the speculation that this could be the 36-year-old's last season as a player at Stamford Bridge.

A straight red card on his return against Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round last weekend means Terry is suspended for Saturday's clash with Leicester City, but Conte insists his captain is playing a vital role away from the pitch and believes he has the potential to be a successful coach when he retires.

"I think that when he decides to finish his career, he could have a good prospect to become the manager here," Conte said of Terry, before smiling and adding: "Not here! Wait! I hope to stay here! But to start a new career as manager.

"Because he is clever, he is really good at understanding situations and I think it could be a good prospect for him to start a new career as a manager. But [only] when he is finished. For now, leave him to play!"

Conte says he has not spoken to Terry about recent reports suggesting that Bournemouth had made a shock enquiry to take the Chelsea captain on loan, but remains adamant that his captain will not be leaving in the winter window.

"I speak with him every day and John never talked to me about this situation," Conte added. "It means that he is very happy to stay here and, above all, I am very happy that John stays here and helps me."

Terry, who is currently studying his coaching badges, wants to continue playing beyond this season but has repeatedly insisted that he could never leave Chelsea for another English club. Back in December sources told ESPN FC that no meeting had yet been held to decide his future at Stamford Bridge.

