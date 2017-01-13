Chelsea's Diego Costa wouldn't think twice about Chinese offer - Bolasie

The FC crew discuss the reported dispute between Diego Costa and Antonio Conte and its potential impact on Chelsea.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa would jump at the chance to earn spectacular money in China, according to fellow Premier League star Yannick Bolasie.

Everton winger Bolasie believes Brazilian-born Spanish international Costa will not feel any emotional ties to English football, so would want to move to the Chinese Super League if a club comes in for him.

Reports that Costa has been offered terms of around £600,000 a week in China have followed the news that he has been left out of Chelsea's squad for Saturday's Premier League game at Leicester.

Sources tell Press Association Sport Costa has not travelled with the rest of the squad, amid reports that the 28-year-old striker had a disagreement with head coach Antonio Conte during the week.

Bolasie claims Costa is Chelsea's standard setter, but the former Crystal Palace player can understand why he would want to quit Stamford Bridge.

Bolasie told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It's frightening the way the Chinese market is acting right now.

"If I'm going to put myself in Costa's shoes, it'd be like 'I've come from Brazil, I've been around Europe and I'm at Chelsea now, and I've got this Chinese team offering me this. From the favelas to something this, it's incredible.'

"I don't think he'd think twice.

"It's not like he's English. He's just thinking, 'What's best for my family goes,' and it looks like on that side it's going to be the money to be honest.''

Bolasie, currently out injured after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury, was part of the Everton side thumped 5-0 by Chelsea in November.

Former Atletico Madrid frontman Costa was on the scoresheet that day at Stamford Bridge, and Bolasie said: "Seeing him play and seeing him live, you know he's a problem for any centre-back or any defence because he's strong, he's quick, he knows how to score goals and he doesn't stop running.

"He sets the tone for all the other Chelsea players.''