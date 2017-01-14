Andreas Christensen won't return to Chelsea to sit on bench - father

The FC panel answer your tweets on Liverpool's upcoming trip to Old Trafford, Sergio Ramos' form and Chelsea's tactics.

Chelsea want Andreas Christensen back from loan this summer but he will not return to Stamford Bridge to sit on the bench, the player's father has warned.

Borussia Monchengladbach have made no secret of their desire to sign Christensen, who has made 56 appearances in all competitions and established himself as one of the brightest young defensive talents in Europe since joining on a two-year loan from Chelsea in the summer of 2015.

The Blues have no desire to sell and are adamant that the 20-year-old is a big part of their long-term plans, but Sten Christensen insists his son will not agree to come back unless he is given guarantees of regular first-team football to continue his development.

"Chelsea want Andreas back, and they have wanted that for a long time," Christensen's father told Danish newspaper BT. "But it was an interminable two-year loan, so there was nothing to do.

"They have worked to get him back before the time, but Gladbach would not let him. Instead, they would like to buy Andreas. They still really want to, but Chelsea [won't] get rid of him, and the price [would be] too high.

Andreas Christensen is highly-rated in Germany.

"As it is right now, he'll be at Chelsea again this summer. It is important for Andreas that he plays. He will not return to Chelsea and sit on the bench. It is this transfer window that determines how Andreas' situation will be in the summer.

"If Chelsea buy 10 central defenders, it may well be that we need to do something else. But let's see because Chelsea don't want to lose Andreas."

Antonio Conte has already moved to bolster his defensive options in January by recalling Nathan Ake from loan at Bournemouth, but revealed last week that he sees no urgent need to bring a new central defender to Stamford Bridge in the winter window now Kurt Zouma and John Terry are back to full fitness.

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.