Andreas Christensen won't return to Chelsea to sit on bench - father

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/8  Draw: 21/10  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 21/10  Away: 16/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 9/4  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet

Would you sign Dimitri Payet?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Andreas Christensen Borussia Monchengladbach

Christensen will only return to play - father

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Terry loan to Bournemouth ruled out

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Howe: No meetings with John Terry

English Premier League
Read

Chelsea feel effect Kante had at Leicester

Premier League Miguel Delaney
Read

Conte is manager of month for third time

Chelsea ESPN staff
Read
Willian scores the first of his two goals for Chelsea.

Willian's cheeky dig at Asmir Begovic

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Diego Costa

Costa has to keep his aggression - Savage

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

United vs. Liverpool should live up to hype

Premier League W2W4 Nick Miller
Read
N'Golo Kante

Kante could do better with Foxes - Ranieri

Leicester City ESPN staff
Read

West Ham reject Marseille bid for Payet

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Fantasy Football: Prem's wildcard XI

English Premier League
Read

Ranieri: Leicester up for the fight

English Premier League
Read

Oscar: China project is really cool

Chinese Super League
Read

Oscar: I'll still be cheering for Chelsea

Chinese Super League
Read

Prem: Saturday week 21 preview

English Premier League
Read

Conte should lead Blues in pivotal phase

Chelsea Mark Worrall
Read
Juan Mata opened the scoring for Man United.

UEFA report reveals 'super clubs' divide

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Extra Time: Tactical changes for Chelsea?

ESPN FC TV
Read
 By Liam Twomey, Chelsea correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Andreas Christensen won't return to Chelsea to sit on bench - father

The FC panel answer your tweets on Liverpool's upcoming trip to Old Trafford, Sergio Ramos' form and Chelsea's tactics.

Chelsea want Andreas Christensen back from loan this summer but he will not return to Stamford Bridge to sit on the bench, the player's father has warned.

Borussia Monchengladbach have made no secret of their desire to sign Christensen, who has made 56 appearances in all competitions and established himself as one of the brightest young defensive talents in Europe since joining on a two-year loan from Chelsea in the summer of 2015.

The Blues have no desire to sell and are adamant that the 20-year-old is a big part of their long-term plans, but Sten Christensen insists his son will not agree to come back unless he is given guarantees of regular first-team football to continue his development.

"Chelsea want Andreas back, and they have wanted that for a long time," Christensen's father told Danish newspaper BT. "But it was an interminable two-year loan, so there was nothing to do.

"They have worked to get him back before the time, but Gladbach would not let him. Instead, they would like to buy Andreas. They still really want to, but Chelsea [won't] get rid of him, and the price [would be] too high.

Andreas Christensen Borussia Monchengladbach
Andreas Christensen is highly-rated in Germany.

"As it is right now, he'll be at Chelsea again this summer. It is important for Andreas that he plays. He will not return to Chelsea and sit on the bench. It is this transfer window that determines how Andreas' situation will be in the summer.

"If Chelsea buy 10 central defenders, it may well be that we need to do something else. But let's see because Chelsea don't want to lose Andreas."

Antonio Conte has already moved to bolster his defensive options in January by recalling Nathan Ake from loan at Bournemouth, but revealed last week that he sees no urgent need to bring a new central defender to Stamford Bridge in the winter window now Kurt Zouma and John Terry are back to full fitness.

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.