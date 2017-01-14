Chelsea boss Antonio Conte named manager of month for third time

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/8  Draw: 21/10  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 21/10  Away: 16/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 7/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Chelsea feel effect Kante had at Leicester

Premier League Miguel Delaney
Read

Conte is manager of month for third time

Chelsea ESPN staff
Read
Willian scores the first of his two goals for Chelsea.

Willian's cheeky dig at Asmir Begovic

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Diego Costa

Costa has to keep his aggression - Savage

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

United vs. Liverpool should live up to hype

Premier League W2W4 Nick Miller
Read
N'Golo Kante

Kante could do better with Foxes - Ranieri

Leicester City ESPN staff
Read

West Ham reject Marseille bid for Payet

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Fantasy Football: Prem's wildcard XI

English Premier League
Read

Ranieri: Leicester up for the fight

English Premier League
Read

Oscar: China project is really cool

Chinese Super League
Read

Oscar: I'll still be cheering for Chelsea

Chinese Super League
Read

Prem: Saturday week 21 preview

English Premier League
Read

Conte should lead Blues in pivotal phase

Chelsea Mark Worrall
Read
Juan Mata opened the scoring for Man United.

UEFA report reveals 'super clubs' divide

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Extra Time: Tactical changes for Chelsea?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Chelsea's John Terry applauds their fans after the match

Terry set for Bournemouth loan?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Stamford Bridge development approved

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Last Time They Met: Chelsea 3-0 Leicester

Premier League Highlights
Read

Would Terry take a Bournemouth loan?

English Premier League
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte named manager of month for third time

Oscar says despite his move away from Chelsea, he'll be cheering them to win the Premier League title from China.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been named the Premier League manager of the month for December, becoming the first coach to win the award in three consecutive months.

Conte led Chelsea to victories in all six of their matches last month, the last of which completed a run of 13 wins to equal Arsenal's Premier League record for consecutive wins in one season.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, Manchester United's Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham Hotspur were also shortlisted for the award. Only United, with 16 points, came close to Chelsea's perfect haul over the month with the West London club now sitting five points clear at the top of the table.

Antonio Conte picks up his third manager of the month award.

"This award shows we're working very well," Conte said. "December was a great month for us. It was important for the table and for our confidence."

The Blues started December with a 3-1 win at Manchester City before going on to record three points against West Brom, Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Stoke City. Their fine run finally came to an end on Jan. 4 with defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea scored 13 goals in the month -- only Liverpool and Spurs scored more with 14 -- and had the joint-best defensive record with three goals conceded.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.