Chelsea boss Antonio Conte named manager of month for third time

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been named the Premier League manager of the month for December, becoming the first coach to win the award in three consecutive months.

Conte led Chelsea to victories in all six of their matches last month, the last of which completed a run of 13 wins to equal Arsenal's Premier League record for consecutive wins in one season.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, Manchester United's Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham Hotspur were also shortlisted for the award. Only United, with 16 points, came close to Chelsea's perfect haul over the month with the West London club now sitting five points clear at the top of the table.

Antonio Conte picks up his third manager of the month award.

"This award shows we're working very well," Conte said. "December was a great month for us. It was important for the table and for our confidence."

The Blues started December with a 3-1 win at Manchester City before going on to record three points against West Brom, Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Stoke City. Their fine run finally came to an end on Jan. 4 with defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea scored 13 goals in the month -- only Liverpool and Spurs scored more with 14 -- and had the joint-best defensive record with three goals conceded.

