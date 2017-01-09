Chelsea get boost as Stamford Bridge development approved

Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
1
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
3
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 4
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
Atalanta
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Chelsea's John Terry applauds their fans after the match

Terry set for Bournemouth loan?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Stamford Bridge development approved

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Last Time They Met: Chelsea 3-0 Leicester

Premier League Highlights
Read

Would Terry take a Bournemouth loan?

English Premier League
Read

Kjaer to Chelsea is 'lies' - Fenerbahce

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Terry exit would taint Chelsea legacy

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Evra back to Man Utd? Batshuayi to Swansea?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read

Cologne confident Hector won't join Chelsea

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Chelsea hope for stadium rebuild boost

Chelsea PA Sport
Read

Terry's red card appeal rejected by the FA

Chelsea PA Sport
Read

Chinese League can rival Premier - Oscar

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

The Sweeper: Shine bright like Dani Alves

International
Read

Chelsea right to recall Nathan Ake

Chelsea Phil Lythell
Read

Q&A on Stamford Bridge plans

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Will Chelsea relinquish their lead?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Batshuayi out, Llorente in could help Chelsea

Premier League Liam Twomey
Read

Chelsea launch appeal of Terry's red card

Chelsea PA Sport
Read

Rumour Rater: Pep eyeing Rakitic?

English Premier League
Read
Nathan Ake

Chelsea's Ake: Bournemouth spell improved me

English Premier League PA Sport
Read
Kurt Zouma's assured performance in defence enabled Chelsea to keep a clean sheet vs. Porto.

Zouma proud after his Chelsea comeback

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read
 By Liam Twomey, Chelsea correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Chelsea get boost as Stamford Bridge development approved

Chelsea are hoping to build a new 60,000-seater stadium.

LONDON -- Chelsea have been granted planning approval for the demolition of Stamford Bridge and construction of a new 60,000-seater stadium.

Members of Hammersmith and Fulham Council's Planning and Development Control Committee gave the green light for the £500 million project after several hours of intense deliberation at Hammersmith Town Hall on Wednesday.

The committee heard from speakers both for and against the redevelopment, with many of the objectors local residents raising concerns about disruption caused by the construction process, the overbearing nature of the proposed stadium design and damage to conservation areas in the vicinity of Stamford Bridge.

Speakers in favour of the project included representatives from Chelsea's holding company Fordstam Limited and David Johnstone, local resident and editor of cfcuk fanzine, who stressed the need for a "total rebuild" of Stamford Bridge to ensure the continued prosperity of the club and the borough as a whole.

The decision is the culmination of several years of hard work for Roman Abramovich's project team, who first submitted the stadium plans for planning approval in November 2015 and revised them last year -- though the committee's decision is still subject to appeal.

Chelsea later issued a statement which read: "Over the past 12 months we have consulted widely with neighbouring residents, local businesses, statutory authorities and continued to work closely with the council. Tonight the council's planning committee considered the application and we are grateful that planning permission was granted for the redevelopment of our historic home.

"The committee decision does not mean that work can begin on site. This is just the latest step, although a significant one, that we have to take before we can commence work, including obtaining various other permissions. We will continue to inform you of progress throughout this process. Thank you for your continued support."

Those driving the stadium redevelopment project will now focus on working with council officers to formalise the planning committee approval into full planning consent, as well as securing the support of London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

A more detailed design for the stadium must also be completed, while further collaborative work with Network Rail and Transport for London is required to ensure the safe and efficient passage of thousands of supporters to and from Stamford Bridge on match days.

The plan will require Chelsea to move into a temporary home -- most likely to be Wembley -- for three years while Stamford Bridge is demolished and the new stadium is constructed, with the current estimate that it will be ready in time for the start of the 2021-22 season.

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.