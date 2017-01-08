Previous
 By PA Sport
Chelsea captain John Terry's red card appeal rejected by the FA

Antonio Conte insists John Terry did not deserve to be sent off vs. Peterborough and suggests Chelsea may appeal.

Chelsea's appeal to the Football Association over John Terry's dismissal in Sunday's 4-1 FA Cup third-round win over Peterborough has been rejected.

Terry, making his first start since the EFL Cup exit at West Ham in October and first appearance since November, was adjudged to be last man when he fouled Lee Angol and was shown a straight red card by Kevin Friend for denying a clear goal scoring opportunity.

A statement from the FA read: "John Terry will serve a one-match suspension with immediate effect after his wrongful dismissal claim was unsuccessful, following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing. The Chelsea defender was sent off for denying an obvious goal scoring opportunity during The Emirates FA Cup third round tie against Peterborough United on Sunday [8 January 2017]."

He will now be ruled out of this weekend's clash with Leicester, whom Chelsea are bidding to succeed as Premier League champions.

Terry wrote on Instagram on Sunday night: "I will be appealing and hope the FA and the ref will look at it and realise I didn't touch Lee Angol."

Chelsea coach Antonio Conte said after the routine victory over League One opponents: "I think it wasn't right, this decision from the referee. He didn't take the opponent and also the second reason was because behind John there was [Branislav] Ivanovic to cover John.

"You have to respect the referee's decision, but in this case maybe we will do an appeal for this situation. The situation is very clear and I think John didn't deserve this. It's a pity when this happens, because the red card is not good."

