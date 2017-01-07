Previous
Chelsea launch appeal of John Terry's red card against Peterborough

Antonio Conte insists John Terry did not deserve to be sent off vs. Peterborough and suggests Chelsea may appeal.

Chelsea have launched an appeal to the Football Association after John Terry's dismissal in Sunday's 4-1 FA Cup third-round win over Peterborough.

Coach Antonio Conte believed referee Kevin Friend made an incorrect decision and Terry wrote on Instagram that he would appeal against the red card and one-match ban.

Press Association Sport reported that a hearing into the decision will take place on Tuesday.

Terry, making his first start since the EFL Cup exit at West Ham in October and first appearance since November, was adjudged to be last man when he fouled Lee Angol and was shown a straight red card by Friend for denying a clear goal scoring opportunity.

He faces a suspension which would rule him out of this weekend's clash with Leicester, whom Chelsea are bidding to succeed as Premier League champions.

Terry wrote on Instagram on Sunday night: "I will be appealing and hope the FA and the ref will look at it and realise I didn't touch Lee Angol."

Conte said after the routine victory over League One opponents: "I think it wasn't right, this decision from the referee.

"He didn't take the opponent and also the second reason was because behind John there was [Branislav] Ivanovic to cover John.

"You have to respect the referee's decision, but in this case maybe we will do an appeal for this situation.

"The situation is very clear and I think John didn't deserve this. It's a pity when this happens, because the red card is not good."

Terry's time at Stamford Bridge could be nearing an end. He was 36 last month and his contract expires in the summer.

In January 2016 Terry disclosed that he had not been offered a new deal and that he would be leaving that summer.

But he was later offered and then, after a period of deliberation, signed a 12-month extension last May, concluding an issue which had shrouded the second half of last season for the Blues.

Conte has insisted the decision on the future of Terry, who made his first-team debut more than 18 years ago, will be made with the club and was adamant he was happy with the club captain.

