Osasuna
Valencia
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 29/10  Draw: 11/4  Away: 10/11 
Cambridge United
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Morocco
Finland
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Moreirense
Belenenses
8:00 PM UTC
Home: 13/10  Draw: 21/10  Away: 9/4 
Panathinaikos
Kerkyra
5:30 PM UTC
 By Liam Twomey, Chelsea correspondent
Chelsea's Kurt Zouma proud after making comeback in FA Cup win

Gab Marcotti gets Carlo Ancelotti's take on how Antonio Conte has reinvigorated Premier League leaders Chelsea this season.

LONDON -- Kurt Zouma said his first Chelsea appearance for 11 months was a "proud and amazing moment" after playing the full 90 minutes in Sunday's 4-1 win over Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round.

Zouma, 22, had not featured for the Blues since rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during a Premier League match against Manchester United in February.

He said support from friends, family and teammates has helped him return and added: "It was a proud and amazing moment to be out there playing 90 minutes.

"I was out for a long time, and to be back out at the Bridge with the lads... I'm really happy.

"When I was not on the pitch I was doing my preparation, working on my strength and watching the lads. They have done very well over the last few months with the new manager.

"Everything is going well and that makes the recovery easier. My family are always behind me and are always talking to me."

Kurt Zouma's assured performance in defence enabled Chelsea to keep a clean sheet vs. Porto.
Kurt Zouma came through 90 minutes as Chelsea progressed.

Zouma travelled with the rest of the Chelsea squad on preseason trips to Austria and the United States and praised manager Antonio Conte for the part he had played in his recovery.

"He talked to me like he did everybody [when he arrived in the summer]," the 22-year-old added. "He said: 'I want you to concentrate on your recovery and when you're back, I want you to play.' I was really proud and happy with that.

"Everybody wants to play, but you need to be patient. The team was doing well, whether I was ready or not. You need to figure out your body.

"The medical staff were very good with me and I thank them a lot. They were all behind me and prepared me very, very well."

Stamford Bridge held its collective breath in the 34th minute when Zouma lay motionless on the pitch after a heavy collision with Peterborough striker Tom Nichols, but the Frenchman swiftly returned to the action.

Asked what went through his mind, he said: "I spoke to myself and thought: 'welcome back!' You need that moment. Anything can happen in the game. I was lucky."

Liam is ESPN FC's Chelsea correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @Liam_Twomey.

