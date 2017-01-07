Chelsea's Conte on Batshuayi: 'Sunday will be important for him'

Antonio Conte hopes no more Chelsea players depart for China, and reveals his plan to rotate against Peterborough.

LONDON -- Antonio Conte has urged Michy Batshuayi to put speculation about a January loan move to the back of his mind and focus on staking his claim for a regular place at Chelsea when he starts up front in Sunday's FA Cup third round clash with Peterborough.

Batshuayi became the first signing of Conte's reign when he arrived in a £33 million deal from Marseille in July but has made just three EFL Cup starts and 12 substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, due to the spectacular form of Diego Costa and Chelsea's success since switching to a 3-4-3 system.

Speculation about the 23-year-old's immediate future intensified on Boxing Day when Conte opted to deploy Eden Hazard as a false No. 9 in the absence of the suspended Costa. However the Chelsea head coach has confirmed that he will give his new signing a chance to impress when Peterborough visit Stamford Bridge.

Conte has previously insisted that it would be a "defeat" for Chelsea to allow Batshuayi to leave on loan only six months after his arrival, and the Italian wants his back-up striker to take the opportunity to provide evidence of the progress he has made in training at Cobham.

"Everyone is used to playing, but when you arrive in a great team like Chelsea normally you have to fight to find a place in the starting XI," Conte said of Batshuayi. "Michy, I think, is finding a lot of difficulty to adapt to this league and this football, because this football is very physical and it's not easy.

"Michy is only 23, he's a young player who can improve a lot. In front of him there is Costa, and obviously he's having a bit of difficulty to play. But he has the time to show me that he deserves to play. Sunday will be important for him."

Michy Batshuayi will start up front against Peterborough on Sunday.

Asked if he will budge on allowing Batshuayi to leave on loan, Conte replied: "Now I'd like to keep all the players because I think we are building the right spirit with these players. It's important to continue and to improve on the pitch, outside to keep this spirit very good between us.

"Now it's important for him to be concentrated on Sunday's game. It's important to see the present and not too far [in the future], to be focused, to play very well and to show me that now he's [adapted] to our idea of football."

Conte brought Batshuayi on in the final seconds of Chelsea's 3-0 win over Bournemouth and made a point of embracing the visibly dejected Belgian at the final whistle, but insists that he does not feel the pressure to start his frustrated summer signing on Sunday to head off further transfer talk.

"No, no, I'm not concerned about this because every decision that you have to take for him, must be always a good decision for him, for me and for the club," Conte insisted.

"I don't think if he plays on Sunday or he doesn't play on Sunday it can change the decision about him, also because I repeat: We are working very hard with him. Then it's important to make the best decision for him, always."

